CPG Execs, Food Industry Reps Meet With RFK Jr. About Ingredients

HHS Secretary RFK, Jr. met with CEOs of several CPGs this week in Washington, D.C. to talk about color additive use. (Image Credit: Sec. Kennedy's photo on X)

Two months after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) under then-president Joe Biden announced a ban on Red Dye No. 3 in food, leaders of several CPGs met with new Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. this week to discuss the use of artificial colorants.

Kennedy, known for his “Make America Healthy Again” platform, confirmed on his X social media page that he talked with leaders of The Kraft Heinz Co., General Mills, Tyson Foods, WK Kellogg Co. and PepsiCo and representatives from the Consumer Brands Association (CBA). According to media reports, Kennedy declared his goal of removing color additives from foods by the end of his term in office.

ABC News shared excerpts of a memo penned by Melissa Hockstad, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association (CBA), which recapped the meeting. "The Secretary made clear his intention to take action unless the industry is willing to be proactive with solutions,” she wrote.