CPG Execs, Food Industry Reps Meet With RFK Jr. About Ingredients
Later, CBA released a statement on the roundtable event. “It was a constructive conversation and we look forward to continued engagement with the secretary and the qualified experts within HHS to support public health, build consumer trust and promote consumer choice,” the organization declared.
Red Dye is one additive in the crosshairs of the current Administration. Although Red No. 3 has been banned by the FDA, Red No. 40 is still used, as are other certified color additives that fall under “FD&C” classification. According to data from NielsenIQ (NIQ), products with Red Dye 3 rang up total sales of $4.2 billion in 2024; most are in confectionery, baking supplies and desserts categories.
Also this week, Sec. Kennedy directed Acting FDA Commissioner Sara Brenner to take steps to explore potential rulemaking to revise its Substances Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) Final Rule and related guidance. According to HHS, the goal is to eliminate the self-affirmed GRAS pathway and open up government oversight of ingredients deemed GRAS.
If that goes forward, companies would be required to publicly notify the FDA if they intend to introduce new ingredients in foods and support that information with safety data. “The FDA is committed to further safeguarding the food supply by ensuring the appropriate review of ingredients and substances that come into contact with food,” Brenner said. “The FDA will continue to follow our authorities and leverage our resources to protect the health of consumers to ensure that food is a vehicle for wellness.”