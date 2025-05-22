Court Approves CVS Health's Bids on Rite Aid Assets

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court of New Jersey has approved CVS Pharmacy's bids on the prescription files of 625 Rite Aid pharmacies across 15 states in areas that CVS serves, as well 64 Rite Aid stores in Idaho, Oregon and Washington state. The transaction is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Additional details will be available closer to the transaction closing dates in the coming weeks.

Last week, Rite Aid entered into a series of sales and pharmacy services transition agreements amid its second bankruptcy filing. Those deals include the rolling transition of pharmacy assets from more than 1,000 Rite Aid locations across the United States to operators that included CVS Pharmacy.



CVS issued the followed statement: "We’re well positioned to serve our existing customers and patients, as well as those who may be transitioning to us from Rite Aid, and are excited to introduce them to our best-in-class front store and pharmacy offerings, upon the closings of the transactions. CVS Pharmacy plays an important and trusted role in the communities we serve, creating simpler, more accessible experiences for patients, customers and caregivers."