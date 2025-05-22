Court Approves CVS Health's Bids on Rite Aid Assets
CVS is working with Rite Aid on plans to ensure that the transition will be seamless for patients and customers and that access to pharmacy care isn't interrupted.
The retailer invites Rite Aid colleagues who are interested in applying to join the CVS team. Albertsons Cos. has made a similar invitation to affected Rite Aid employees.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health had more than 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 90 million plan members, and a senior pharmacy care business serving more than 800,000 patients per year. The company is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Philadelphia-based drug store chain Rite Aid is No. 26 on PG's list.