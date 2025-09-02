Counting on a Salmon-Filled Future
READ COMPLETE ALASKA SERIES
PART 3 OF A 4-PART SERIES
KING SALMON, ALASKA -- In a rugged plywood and metal tower perched near the shore of the Naknek River, Travis Ellison and his team are watching the future pass beneath them, one sockeye at a time.
From the outside, it’s an unassuming post. But what happens inside this little counting tower has massive consequences. Because in Bristol Bay, no one fishes until the count says they can.
Ellison is a fisheries management biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish & Game. His mission is deceptively simple: ensure enough sockeye salmon escape harvest to make it upriver and spawn. The number that make it is called the escapement, and it’s the heartbeat of one of the most sustainably managed fisheries on the planet.
Fishery openings and closures depend on these numbers. Ellison and his colleagues analyze escapement data daily, sometimes hourly, alongside other inputs: weather, sonar reads, historical data, and real-time reports from Port Moller, a genetic sampling test fishery located 150 miles offshore. This information gives biologists about five days of lead time to forecast what’s coming.
It’s a tightrope walk. Open fishing too soon and risk under-escapement, jeopardizing the fishery’s future. Open too late, and the economic consequences for processors and fishers are severe.
“When the forecast says a wave is coming, we prep for it,” Ellison says. “But if that wave slows or shifts, we’ve got to adjust. That might mean pulling back on fishing. And that doesn’t always make me popular.”
Last year, the Naknek River escapement goal hovered dangerously close to the minimum. Ellison had to shut down fishing for two and a half days. With more than half the fleet sitting idle, the pressure was intense.
“My phone didn’t stop ringing,” he recalls. “Everyone wanted answers. But the science was clear, we needed to pause.” It worked. The fish came. The numbers turned. And the season rebounded.
It’s not the only time he’s had to hold the line. And while the politics of allocation, between commercial, sport and subsistence users, can be fraught, the biology is steadfast.
“You don’t miss escapement,” Ellison says. “That’s the law, and frankly, it’s the legacy.”
A System That Protects It All
The counting tower is just one piece of a larger, exquisitely calibrated system. Across the region, there are eight towers, one sonar station, and multiple beach-seine nets and test-fishery operations. Each contributes data to a centralized model that helps biologists manage the fishery for maximum sustainable yield.
“Alaska has some of the best salmon data in the world,” Ellison says. “We’ve been tracking escapement since the 1950s. It’s not perfect, but it’s incredibly effective.”
The model relies on diversity, not just in river systems, but in the fish themselves. Different age classes return each year, some spending more years in freshwater or the ocean than others. This biological spread, known as the portfolio effect, buffers against environmental shocks and ensures a more stable return.
And the fish themselves?
“They’re incredible,” Ellison says. “They’ll swim 150 miles upstream to spawn at 1,600 feet elevation. And somehow, they know exactly where they came from.”
Alaska’s management system is built into its constitution. From the start, the state chose to prohibit fish farming and protect wild stocks through real-time monitoring and adaptive management. The system has been so successful that it’s often studied by other regions around the world. This year so far has yielded tens of millions of sockeye for the Bristol Bay fishery.
“Alaska cracked the code,” Whole Foods Market Principal Seafood Category Merchant Jason Hedlund says. “This isn’t just regulation. It’s regeneration. It’s stewardship.”
It’s also high pressure. The window is brief. Bristol Bay’s entire commercial season lasts mere weeks. Tens of millions of sockeye surge into the region’s rivers and streams during a compressed period between late June and mid-July. Within that tight window, everything must align: biology, logistics, labor, and buyer strategy. Every hour of every day during the peak season, Ellison is making decisions that impact millions of fish, hundreds of livelihoods, and a global seafood market.
For Ellison and his team, the job is meaningful in a way that defies trend cycles and politics.
“We’re doing something that works,” he says. “And if we do it right, no one notices. There’s just fish. Year after year.”
In an era when so many wild systems are collapsing, Bristol Bay stands out. Not because of luck, but because of labor, legacy, and one fish at a time.