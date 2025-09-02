Counting on a Salmon-Filled Future

Science and Stakes

The Alaska Department of Fish & Game isn’t just a regulatory agency, it’s a safeguard for one of the world’s most vital ecosystems.

Ellison, who manages the Naknek and Kvichak Districts, explains how escapement goals are determined through years of historical data, genetic modeling, and in-season monitoring.

“Each river system has a different threshold for how many sockeye we want to escape upstream to spawn,” he says. “For the Kvichak, the escapement goal might be two to ten million fish. That range is set to ensure both long-term viability and short-term harvest potential.”

To hit those marks, Fish & Game must orchestrate a delicate balance, closing fisheries to allow spawning when numbers run low, or opening fishing windows when a surge threatens to overwhelm carrying capacity.

“Too many fish escaping might sound good,” Ellison notes, “but it actually leads to competition in the streams. Smaller fry, lower survival rates. The right number of spawners matters.

"We manage to maximize yield while protecting the future," Ellison explains. “For the Naknek River, our goal is between 800,000 and 2 million fish. Get it right, and you feed the world and the ecosystem. Get it wrong, and we compromise next year’s run.”

Ellison’s team works in shifts around the clock, manually counting fish as they swim upstream. They stand on scaffolding over the river and count for 10 minutes each hour, multiplying that count to estimate hourly passage. When the fish are really running, a single shift might count over 100,000 fish with nothing but a hand clicker.