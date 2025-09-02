Costco Now Offers VIP Shopping Hours

Membership has its privileges for those who belong to Costco Wholesale Corp.’s executive tier. Following an update announced earlier this summer, the club operator is officially setting aside special shopping hours for its executive members in the United States.

After a summertime grace period, Costco is now enforcing the move, allowing high-level members to shop VIP-style hours from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sundays. Other members can enter the clubs during standard operating hours, after those special times. The executive-only hours have received mixed responses from members and would-be members on social media platforms.

According to the company’s most recent earnings report, Costco has 37,600,000 paid executive memberships, up 9% from the previous year. In fact, on global basis, executive members comprise nearly half (47.3%) of paid members. These members pay $130 year for that level, compared to $65 a year for those who are in the Gold Star tier.