Costco Now Offers VIP Shopping Hours

Warehouse operator allows top-tier guests to enter up to an hour before other members
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Costco exec card
Costco executive-level members can access warehouse locations earlier, thanks to their status.

Membership has its privileges for those who belong to Costco Wholesale Corp.’s executive tier. Following an update announced earlier this summer, the club operator is officially setting aside special shopping hours for its executive members in the United States.

After a summertime grace period, Costco is now enforcing the move, allowing high-level members to shop VIP-style hours from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sundays. Other members can enter the clubs during standard operating hours, after those special times. The executive-only hours have received mixed responses from members and would-be members on social media platforms.

According to the company’s most recent earnings report, Costco has 37,600,000 paid executive memberships, up 9% from the previous year. In fact, on global basis, executive members comprise nearly half (47.3%) of paid members. These members pay $130 year for that level, compared to $65 a year for those who are in the Gold Star tier.

In other news, Costco recently unveiled a new warehouse in Spring Valley, Nev., a few miles from the Las Vegas strip. Open since Oct. 21, the store includes a fresh sushi kitchen and one of the biggest fuel stations in the area.

As the warehouse operator expands, so is its member rolls and visits. A recent report from location analytics firm Placer.ai revealed that Costco posted better same-store performance during July and higher traffic for overall and same-store visits during the first quarter of its fiscal year.

Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company to its Retailers of the Century list.

