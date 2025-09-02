Costco Now Offers VIP Shopping Hours
Warehouse operator allows top-tier guests to enter up to an hour before other members
In other news, Costco recently unveiled a new warehouse in Spring Valley, Nev., a few miles from the Las Vegas strip. Open since Oct. 21, the store includes a fresh sushi kitchen and one of the biggest fuel stations in the area.
As the warehouse operator expands, so is its member rolls and visits. A recent report from location analytics firm Placer.ai revealed that Costco posted better same-store performance during July and higher traffic for overall and same-store visits during the first quarter of its fiscal year.
Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company to its Retailers of the Century list.