Costco, BJ's and Sam's Club Expand Store-Brand Products

The three largest warehouse clubs in the United States each offer shoppers unique features and their own brand of bulk discounting that have gained in popularity as more consumers in recent years have sought out money-saving options.

More recently, the trio’s biggest commonality is the effort by each to expand its assortments of store-brand products. Shoppers who visit Costco, Sam’s Club or BJ’s Wholesale today have a broader assortment of private-brand products from which to choose. In fact, the amount of each retailer’s private label products filling the shopping carts of members has been quite noticeable, both in person and in the sales data.

[RELATED: Embracing a Product-Led vs. a Brand-Led Mindset in Private Label]

“We are looking at data a lot with the club channel, which is outpacing overall private-brand growth by almost two times,” affirms Jim Griffin, president of Stamford, Conn.-based Daymon North America. “The three clubs collectively have about 20% of the market in private brands and have seen growth of about 50% in 2024.”

During Costco’s investor conference call this past December to discuss fiscal year first-quarter results, Ron Vachris, president and CEO of the Issaquah, Wash.-based retailer, reported that its Kirkland Signature own brand has a penetration rate of 33%. He noted that products sold under the brand were growing “a little faster” than the rest of its business, with most Kirkland Signature products sold in the food and sundries categories.

Private label growth is also in the cards at BJ’s Wholesale as executives at the Marlborough, Mass.-based retailer reported in 2024 that it was on track to reach the 30% penetration rate goal set for its assortment of private brands. While value certainly plays a vital role in this continued growth, product quality is also of major importance. In fact, 95% of BJ’s own-brand products earn ratings of four out of five stars.

Over at Sam’s Club, the expansion of its Member’s Mark private brand has been a focus, and the voice of its members in product development has played a significant role. The retailer’s Member’s Mark Community, an opt-in network, allows participants to vote on exclusive flavors and test and trial new items. Officials at the Bentonville, Ark.-based division of Walmart say that the continuous flow of feedback is the cornerstone for guiding the large-scale development of products to ensure that new items align with members’ needs and preferences.

“We don’t send [Member’s Mark-branded] products to our clubs without member approval,” said Myron Frazier, Sam’s Club’s then-VP of Member’s Mark, when the retailer was named Store Brands’ Retailer of the Year in 2023.