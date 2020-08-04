Coronavirus Shoppers Flood Costco's Website

Stockpiling consumers helped Costco achieve impressive in-store sales in March, but that was nothing compared to the amount of quarantined shoppers who bought toilet paper and peanut butter on Costco.com.

Late Wednesday, Costco reported net sales of $15.49 billion for the five weeks ended April 5, an increase of 11.7%. The club retailer also reported a same-store sales increase of 12.1% excluding the impact of gas prices. For the 31 weeks ended April 5, the company reported net sales of $96.25 billion, an increase of 9% from $88.29 billion during the similar period last year.

In a telephonic monthly sales update, Costco said its fresh food sales were up in the mid-20s percentage range, propelled by meat and produce sales. Sundries were up in the mid-30s range.

But the most impressive feat Costco achieved in March was a 49.8% increase in ecommerce sales, an online sales record for the retailer.

In February, COVID-19 related sales helped Costco post 11.7% increase in same-store sales for the month.

In its second-quarter fiscal report, the company said that February sales benefited from an uptick in coronavirus-related consumer demand in the fourth week of the reporting period.

"We attribute this to concerns over the coronavirus and estimate the positive impact on total and comparable sales to be approximately 3 percent," the retailer said.

Astonishingly, the comp increase could have been even higher, but the retailer has struggled to keep some products in stock in some markets. Company leaders said at the time that the most popular items flying off shelves in the past few weeks include shelf-stable dry grocery items, cleaning supplies, Clorox and other bleaches, water, paper goods, hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, disinfectants, health and beauty aids, and even items like water filtration and food storage items. In response, Costco has placed purchase limits on certain items, depending on supply.

Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco operates 787 warehouses worldwide, including 535 in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also has ecommerce sites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea and Taiwan.