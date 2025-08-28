Conagra's Top 5 Snacking Trends

Conagra’s inaugural “Future of Snacking” report honed in on five trends affecting shopper cravings and purchases, as people continue to be driven by taste, variety and value.

1. Flavor Explosion: In addition to popular flavors like barbecue and nacho cheese, today’s snacks reflect shoppers’ adventurous palates. Examples include pickle flavors, hot honey and sriracha.

Flavors are combining with formats, too.

“This space isn’t just putting this flavor profile on traditional snacks, but creating new snacking experiences as well,” pointed out Megan Bullock, director of demand science at the Chicago-based company.

2. Snacking Without Borders: Globally-inspired snacks continue to be added to shoppers’ baskets, reflected in a 22% volume gain over the past three years. Younger snackers in particular are widening their culinary horizons with flavors such as gochujang, sweet chili and mango habanero.

3. Better-for-You Snacking: Like globally-inspired snacks, the better-for-you segment isn’t new, but it is evolving. Conagra’s expert point to the continued clamor for protein snacks and portion-controlled packaging. Descriptors like “grass-fed” and “gut health” are appealing to consumers, especially younger ones.

“Full-protein snacks are seeing a ton of growth, but there’s also a new segment of mainstream snacks that are trying to keep up with the pace and infuse better-for-you attributes, like reduced sugar or added protein,” Bullock said, sharing example of chips with added fiber.

4. Co-Branded Bites: Partnerships with other well-known brands within and beyond the food sector – including restaurants and entertainment companies and figures – are fueling snack product growth.

“The space that’s growing the most is retail brand crossovers, with two familiar brands partnering together,” Bullock said.

5. Snacks on the Go: Convenience is another consistent driver that is showing up in different ways among today’s snackers, especially as more people are working outside the home. The notion of convenience extends beyond grab-and-go formats and includes broader availability and different formats designed for certain channels and store locations.

Nolan shared the example of bite-sized snacks: “People love this concept. They can have one or two or have a bunch of bites and make a whole meal. It’s really starting the replace some of the more traditional food forms."