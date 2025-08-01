 Skip to main content

COLUMN: What's Next for Charcuterie

The lowdown on why charcuterie is so big, how retailers can capitalize on it and what’s to come in this trending space
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Emilio Mignucci
Few understand charcuterie like Di Bruno Bros.’ Emilio Mignucci.

Born in Philadelphia, iconic gourmet brand Di Bruno Bros. has now rolled out its offerings – cheese spreads, artisanal crostini, Italian-style grissini, and more – nationwide at such major retailers as ACME, Stop & Shop, Publix, Hy-Vee, and Big Y, as well as at ShopRite, the banner operated by members of retailer cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., which acquired Di Bruno Bros.’ product portfolio last year. To mark this momentous occasion, who better to ask about where the current charcuterie craze is headed than Emilio Mignucci, third-generation owner and VP of culinary pioneering at Di Bruno Bros.?

“Our charcuterie products are rooted in the Italian tradition of tagliere – an authentic experience we are making accessible and exciting for everyone,” notes Mignucci. “It all started when my uncles, Danny and Joe Di Bruno, opened our first shop in South Philadelphia. Over the years, we have expanded our offerings with globally inspired, expertly crafted products.”

Asked to account for the current interest in such items, he replies: “I think charcuterie has become a cultural trend and phenomenon because it is equal parts culinary experience and visual storytelling. People love the creativity and customization it allows – pairing different textures and flavors in a way that appeals to many different palates.”

Di Bruno Dips and Crostini Main Image
Di Bruno’s new products, consisting of artisan snacks, crostini flavors, cheese spread varieties and limited-time specialty cheese spreads, will debut this year.

Not Just Cheese and Meat

His enthusiasm extends to innovative twists on the traditional concept. 

“I love seeing people experiment with the format,” asserts Mignucci. “Dessert boards and butter boards are a fun, creative extension of the original idea — all about shared experience and variety. While these trends may ebb and flow, the foundational concept of curated, shareable flavor journeys will always have staying power. And, as long as they’re done with quality and intention, I think they have a place alongside the classic cheese-and-meat boards.”

For retailers interested in making the most of charcuterie, Mignucci has some suggestions. 

“At Di Bruno Bros., we put a strong emphasis on pairings, as it is what transforms a collection of products into a true charcuterie experience,” he says. “Our website and packaging offer pairing suggestions, helping customers confidently mix and match flavors.”

He adds: “Retailers can bring this to life by merchandising complementary items together and sharing easy pairing ideas in-store. While ready-made boards offer convenience, encouraging customers to build their own allows for personalization and creativity – making the experience more engaging and memorable.”

A Platform for Global and Seasonal Flavors

As for what’s coming up in this area, Mignucci believes that even more innovation is in the offing.

“Charcuterie is evolving into a platform for global flavors and seasonal creativity, with growing interest in premium accompaniments like truffle honeys, cocktail-inspired jams and unique flavored cheese spreads,” he observes. “At Di Bruno Bros., we’re meeting that demand with new offerings like seasonal cheese spreads and crostini flavors – products that keep customers coming back for fresh inspiration. We are tapping into this momentum by rotating in limited-time items, offering sampling opportunities, and using signage and displays to share pairing ideas, turning charcuterie into an engaging, flavorful experience.”

Di Bruno’s new products, consisting of artisan snacks, crostini flavors, cheese spread varieties and limited-time specialty cheese spreads, will debut this year. “We can’t wait for customers to try them!” says Mignucci. 

