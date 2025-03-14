COLUMN: Looking Forward at Harris Teeter

This month, Harris Teeter marks its 65th anniversary. Ahead of this important milestone for the Matthews, N.C.-based grocer and wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., I was able to ask three longtime Harris Teeter associates their thoughts on what the future – the next 65 years – will bring for the food retailer to which they’ve dedicated so many years of their lives.

“I believe Harris Teeter will continue to thrive because we remain committed to our core values of enriching the communities we serve,” asserts Xavier Hare, director of Our Brands, who in September will be with the company for 18 years. “Our customers appreciate the unique experience we offer, built on exceptional associates and high-quality products at great value. We’ll keep earning customer loyalty by fostering a team of world-class associates, delivering fantastic promotions and consistently exceeding expectations.

Adds Hare: “By adapting to the evolving needs of our customers and staying true to what sets us apart, we will continue to strengthen our relationships with the community and create lasting connections that keep customers coming back for more.”

Bright Future

“I believe Harris Teeter’s future is bright as we continue to invest in its associates and update our stores to what our customers want and need,” observes Mike Hildebrand, produce field buyer, who has worked for the grocer since 1979. “Online shopping will continue to play a role, but the core expectations of our customers – quality, freshness, cleanliness and great value – will always remain.

Continues Hildebrand: “The personal connection our associates build with customers in the community is something that can’t be replicated by technology. As someone who has lived in my community for more than 30 years, I’ve seen how valuable that personal touch is, and it’s something I believe will continue to drive Harris Teeter’s success for many years to come.”