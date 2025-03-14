 Skip to main content

COLUMN: Looking Forward at Harris Teeter

Associates weigh in on how the grocer is likely to change in the coming years
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Left to right: Xavier Hare, Mike Hildebrand and Christy Hubbard

This month, Harris Teeter marks its 65th anniversary. Ahead of this important milestone for the Matthews, N.C.-based grocer and wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., I was able to ask three longtime Harris Teeter associates their thoughts on what the future – the next 65 years – will bring for the food retailer to which they’ve dedicated so many years of their lives.

“I believe Harris Teeter will continue to thrive because we remain committed to our core values of enriching the communities we serve,” asserts Xavier Hare, director of Our Brands, who in September will be with the company for 18 years. “Our customers appreciate the unique experience we offer, built on exceptional associates and high-quality products at great value. We’ll keep earning customer loyalty by fostering a team of world-class associates, delivering fantastic promotions and consistently exceeding expectations. 

Adds Hare: “By adapting to the evolving needs of our customers and staying true to what sets us apart, we will continue to strengthen our relationships with the community and create lasting connections that keep customers coming back for more.”

Bright Future

“I believe Harris Teeter’s future is bright as we continue to invest in its associates and update our stores to what our customers want and need,” observes Mike Hildebrand, produce field buyer, who has worked for the grocer since 1979. “Online shopping will continue to play a role, but the core expectations of our customers – quality, freshness, cleanliness and great value – will always remain. 

Continues Hildebrand: “The personal connection our associates build with customers in the community is something that can’t be replicated by technology. As someone who has lived in my community for more than 30 years, I’ve seen how valuable that personal touch is, and it’s something I believe will continue to drive Harris Teeter’s success for many years to come.”

Meaningful Evolution

Most detailed in her response was Christy Hubbard, VP of marketing, who started out at the food retailer 36 years ago.

“Looking ahead to the next 65 years, I believe Harris Teeter will continue to evolve while staying true to its core values,” predicts Hubbard. “One key area of growth will be innovation in the shopping experience. As technology advances, the company will leverage new tools and solutions to make shopping more convenient and personalized for customers. We’ll continue to embrace digital advancements that improve both the in-store and online experiences.”

She also notes the ongoing importance of “community initiatives, including sustainability and community impact efforts. I’m confident that Harris Teeter will continue to strengthen its leadership in sustainable practices, waste reduction and initiatives that directly benefit the communities we serve. 

"As more customers prioritize shopping with companies that are committed to making a difference, Harris Teeter will remain focused on enhancing these efforts, ensuring that we not only meet customer expectations, but also continue to be a positive force in our communities," she continues. "The company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and social responsibility will be a cornerstone of its future growth and success.”

Another key priority going forward, according to Hubbard, is investment in people. “Harris Teeter has long been dedicated to its associates, and I believe this focus will only grow in the future,” she says. “We’ll continue to develop and nurture future leaders within the company, ensuring that we maintain a culture of growth, opportunity and excellence for our associates.”

The final piece of the puzzle will be making sure that the customer experience remains second to none. “Harris Teeter has always placed a strong emphasis on enriching the lives of our customers and associates alike,” affirms Hubbard. “By providing high-quality products, exceptional service and a community-centered shopping experience, we’ll remain committed to exceeding customer expectations for decades to come.”

