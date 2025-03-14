COLUMN: Looking Forward at Harris Teeter
Meaningful Evolution
Most detailed in her response was Christy Hubbard, VP of marketing, who started out at the food retailer 36 years ago.
“Looking ahead to the next 65 years, I believe Harris Teeter will continue to evolve while staying true to its core values,” predicts Hubbard. “One key area of growth will be innovation in the shopping experience. As technology advances, the company will leverage new tools and solutions to make shopping more convenient and personalized for customers. We’ll continue to embrace digital advancements that improve both the in-store and online experiences.”
She also notes the ongoing importance of “community initiatives, including sustainability and community impact efforts. I’m confident that Harris Teeter will continue to strengthen its leadership in sustainable practices, waste reduction and initiatives that directly benefit the communities we serve.
"As more customers prioritize shopping with companies that are committed to making a difference, Harris Teeter will remain focused on enhancing these efforts, ensuring that we not only meet customer expectations, but also continue to be a positive force in our communities," she continues. "The company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and social responsibility will be a cornerstone of its future growth and success.”
Another key priority going forward, according to Hubbard, is investment in people. “Harris Teeter has long been dedicated to its associates, and I believe this focus will only grow in the future,” she says. “We’ll continue to develop and nurture future leaders within the company, ensuring that we maintain a culture of growth, opportunity and excellence for our associates.”
The final piece of the puzzle will be making sure that the customer experience remains second to none. “Harris Teeter has always placed a strong emphasis on enriching the lives of our customers and associates alike,” affirms Hubbard. “By providing high-quality products, exceptional service and a community-centered shopping experience, we’ll remain committed to exceeding customer expectations for decades to come.”
To read more about how associates make the difference at Harris Teeter, CLICK HERE.