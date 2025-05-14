COLUMN: Learn by Doing

Asked about previous competition winners that have rolled out at retail, Ginardi replies: “One example is Jack and Friends Jerky — a vegan jerky made from jackfruit and a hydrated-pea protein base — which was invented by Cornell students and won first place in the 2017 IFTSA & Mars Product Development Competition. The product is now sold across stores in the New England region.”

Given her vantage point at IFT, Ginardi has been able to track the most enduring trends in food products, and how they’re being applied by student teams.

“Sustainability, alternative protein sources, and natural flavors and colorings are three trends we’ve seen in our product development competitions as well as student attitudes in our Academic Knowledge Base Research reporting,” she notes.

“One prime example of the alternative-protein trend is the winning product of last year’s Developing Solutions for Developing Countries competition, HopEnergy, created by students at the University of Costa Rica. HopEnergy is an instant powdered drink designed to provide proteins and vitamins for migrants passing through Costa Rica," she continues. "The drink is made from panela [unrefined whole cane sugar], milk, grains and seeds. We’ve also seen products that cater to individuals with dietary restrictions: Chapman University’s SOL – Spice of Life (winner of last year’s IFTSA & Mars Product Development Competition) accommodated lactose-intolerant consumers, while McGill’s Magic Mud Pot (winner of last year’s Smart Snacks for Kids competition) was both gluten- and nut-free.”

With the creative minds of these food technology students hard at work devising innovative products, don’t be surprised to see some of them end up on your own shelves.