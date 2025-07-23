The 'Cola Wars' Heat Back Up

Over the past several decades, the “cola wars” between leading beverage makers have made for interesting headlines and some accompanying product launches. The competitive nature of the carbonated beverage segment has, well, bubbled up again with fresh news from The Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo.

In the “MAHA” era and following remarks from President Trump, Coca-Cola shared a statement on July 16: “We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca‑Cola brand. More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca‑Cola product range will be shared soon.”

That statement was followed by news this week that the CPG is adding a cola made with pure cane sugar to its lineup, but is not replacing its mainstay cola. “As part of its ongoing innovation agenda, this fall in the United States, the company plans to launch an offering made with U.S. cane sugar to expand its Trademark Coca-Cola product range. This addition is designed to complement the company’s strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences," the company shared in its the second quarter earnings report published on July 22.

In other news, Coca-Cola reported that the recent “Share a Coke” campaign with personalized labels was a hit. According to the beverage maker, the promotion fueled single-serve transaction growth for the category. Meanwhile, both Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke experienced double-digit volume growth for the fourth straight quarter for the three-month period ending on June 27.