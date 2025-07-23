 Skip to main content

The 'Cola Wars' Heat Back Up

Coca-Cola and PepsiCo announce product launches centered on better-for-you attributes
Lynn Petrak
Pepsi prebiotic
On the heels of acquiring the poppi brand, PepsiCo is debuting its own prebiotic Pepsi cola.

Over the past several decades, the “cola wars” between leading beverage makers have made for interesting headlines and some accompanying product launches. The competitive nature of the carbonated beverage segment has, well, bubbled up again with fresh news from The Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo

In the “MAHA” era and following remarks from President Trump, Coca-Cola shared a statement on July 16: “We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca‑Cola brand. More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca‑Cola product range will be shared soon.”

That statement was followed by news this week that the CPG is adding a cola made with pure cane sugar to its lineup, but is not replacing its mainstay cola. “As part of its ongoing innovation agenda, this fall in the United States, the company plans to launch an offering made with U.S. cane sugar to expand its Trademark Coca-Cola product range. This addition is designed to complement the company’s strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences," the company shared in its the second quarter earnings report published on July 22.

In other news, Coca-Cola reported that the recent “Share a Coke” campaign with personalized labels was a hit. According to the beverage maker, the promotion fueled single-serve transaction growth for the category. Meanwhile, both Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke experienced double-digit volume growth for the fourth straight quarter for the three-month period ending on June 27.

share a coke
Coca-Cola, which is coming off another successful "Share a Coke" campaign, is adding a new variety made with pure cane sugar.

Chairman and CEO James Quincey touched on performance, innovation, the buzz around cane sugar and competition from other beverage makers during the earnings call. “I don't think just us, but I think the industry, given its size, its attractiveness, and its growth potential, we're always looking for opportunities to innovate, and see where there's an intersection of new ideas and where consumer preferences are evolving towards,” he said. “As it relates to the cane sugar, yes, we're going to be bringing a Coke, sweetened with U.S. cane sugar, into the market this fall. And I think that will be an enduring option for consumers.”

He continued, “Actually, we use cane sugar in a number of our other brands in the U.S. portfolio from lemonades to teas, some of the coffee stuff, some of the vitamin water drinks. So that it's blended into some of our other products, and so we are definitely looking to use the whole toolbox, the whole toolkit of available sweetening options to some extent where there are consumer preferences.”

Meanwhile, PepsiCo is making a proverbial splash with innovations that include cane sugar and other trending ingredients. This week, that legacy CPG announced that it is launching Pepsi Prebiotic Cola that includes 3 grams of prebiotic fiber and 5 grams of cane sugar, with no artificial sweeteners and only 30 calories. The rollout begins this fall with two flavors, Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla, available in 12-oz. single cans and 8-packs of 12-oz. cans. 

"From the iconic blue can, to the consumer-preferred Pepsi Zero Sugar, our portfolio has always adapted to the needs and flavor preferences of the consumer," said Ram Krishnan, CEO of PepsiCo Beverages U.S. "Pepsi Prebiotic Cola represents the next leap forward in giving consumers choice, optionality and functional ingredients in their cola experience, without sacrificing the iconic Pepsi taste we're known for delivering."

This is the latest foray into BFY beverages for PepsiCo. In May, the company finalized the acquisition of the leading prebiotic soda brand poppi brand in a $1.95 billion deal.

