The 'Cola Wars' Heat Back Up

Coca-Cola, which is coming off another successful "Share a Coke" campaign, is adding a new variety made with pure cane sugar.
Chairman and CEO James Quincey touched on performance, innovation, the buzz around cane sugar and competition from other beverage makers during the earnings call. “I don't think just us, but I think the industry, given its size, its attractiveness, and its growth potential, we're always looking for opportunities to innovate, and see where there's an intersection of new ideas and where consumer preferences are evolving towards,” he said. “As it relates to the cane sugar, yes, we're going to be bringing a Coke, sweetened with U.S. cane sugar, into the market this fall. And I think that will be an enduring option for consumers.”
He continued, “Actually, we use cane sugar in a number of our other brands in the U.S. portfolio from lemonades to teas, some of the coffee stuff, some of the vitamin water drinks. So that it's blended into some of our other products, and so we are definitely looking to use the whole toolbox, the whole toolkit of available sweetening options to some extent where there are consumer preferences.”
Meanwhile, PepsiCo is making a proverbial splash with innovations that include cane sugar and other trending ingredients. This week, that legacy CPG announced that it is launching Pepsi Prebiotic Cola that includes 3 grams of prebiotic fiber and 5 grams of cane sugar, with no artificial sweeteners and only 30 calories. The rollout begins this fall with two flavors, Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla, available in 12-oz. single cans and 8-packs of 12-oz. cans.
"From the iconic blue can, to the consumer-preferred Pepsi Zero Sugar, our portfolio has always adapted to the needs and flavor preferences of the consumer," said Ram Krishnan, CEO of PepsiCo Beverages U.S. "Pepsi Prebiotic Cola represents the next leap forward in giving consumers choice, optionality and functional ingredients in their cola experience, without sacrificing the iconic Pepsi taste we're known for delivering."
This is the latest foray into BFY beverages for PepsiCo. In May, the company finalized the acquisition of the leading prebiotic soda brand poppi brand in a $1.95 billion deal.