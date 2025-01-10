Coca-Cola Updates Financial Leadership

Coca-Cola Consolidated, the largest Coca‑Cola bottler in the United States, announced that EVP and CFO Scott Anthony is retiring and will be succeeded by current SVP of financial planning and chief accounting officer Matthew J. Blickley.

Anthony officially exits on March 31. He has served as CFO since 2018, joining the bottler from a CFO role at Ventura Foods. Before that, he worked for Coca-Cola Enterprises for more than 15 years.

“We are grateful for Scott’s significant contributions over the past six years,” said J. Frank Harrison, III, chairman and CEO. “Scott’s deep experience within the Coca-Cola system and strategic leadership were instrumental in our ability to deliver the exceptional financial performance and strong stockholder returns we’ve achieved since 2019. His work in developing talent, evolving our financial systems and his partnership with our business leaders has been invaluable. I want to thank Scott for his commitment to the succession planning process, and we appreciate Scott staying engaged with the company in a consultancy role following his retirement.”

Blickley, a certified public accountant, has spent more than a decade at Coca-Cola Consolidated, working in a variety of financial roles of increasing responsibility, including corporate controller. In his new role, he will continue his duties as the company’s chief accounting officer, too.