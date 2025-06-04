Circana Wraps Up NCSolutions Acquisition
NCS will join Circana’s media team, which works with advertisers and their agencies to plan, target, activate, measure and optimize media spend. Its solutions portfolio is based on a robust enterprise technology platform; actionable CPG and general merchandise shopper, sales and causal data sets; and advanced analytics. The media team is headed by Cara Pratt, the company’s president of global retail and media.
“NCS has built a stellar reputation in advertising effectiveness,” added Aitken. “We are excited to work alongside their team to bring even better services and solutions to our clients and help them unlock new growth.”
In related news, Circana continues to work toward closing its previously revealed acquisition of Nielsen’s Marketing Mix Modeling business.