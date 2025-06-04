Circana Wraps Up NCSolutions Acquisition

Market research firm Circana LLC has successfully completed its acquisition of NCSolutions (NCS), a joint venture between Nielsen and Catalina created to improve advertising effectiveness. Through this acquisition, which was revealed last year, Circana aimed to expand its media measurement capabilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented NCS team to Circana and meaningfully enhance our media capabilities,” said Stuart Aitken, president and CEO of Chicago-based Circana. “Allocating finite marketing resources is one of the most critical and challenging decisions organizations face today – and there is no substitute for comprehensive, real-time data and actionable insights to optimize outcomes. Bringing together Circana and NCS data, technology assets and industry-leading expertise will deliver more value for our clients as we work with them to maximize every media and marketing dollar they spend.”

According to Circana and NCS, clients of both organizations will gain broader access to audience targeting, media measurement, in-flight optimization and clean-room solutions. The combination will also boost efficiency and provide improved products and services to drive clients’ growth through more targeted and impactful advertising, the companies said.