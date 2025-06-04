 Skip to main content

Circana Wraps Up NCSolutions Acquisition

Deal aims to boost market research firm’s media measurement capabilities
Circana's acquisition of NCSolutions will enable clients of both organizations to gain broader access to audience targeting, media measurement, in-flight optimization and clean-room solutions.

Market research firm Circana LLC has successfully completed its acquisition of NCSolutions (NCS), a joint venture between Nielsen and Catalina created to improve advertising effectiveness. Through this acquisition, which was revealed last year, Circana aimed to expand its media measurement capabilities. 

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented NCS team to Circana and meaningfully enhance our media capabilities,” said Stuart Aitken, president and CEO of Chicago-based Circana. “Allocating finite marketing resources is one of the most critical and challenging decisions organizations face today – and there is no substitute for comprehensive, real-time data and actionable insights to optimize outcomes. Bringing together Circana and NCS data, technology assets and industry-leading expertise will deliver more value for our clients as we work with them to maximize every media and marketing dollar they spend.”

According to Circana and NCS, clients of both organizations will gain broader access to audience targeting, media measurement, in-flight optimization and clean-room solutions. The combination will also boost efficiency and provide improved products and services to drive clients’ growth through more targeted and impactful advertising, the companies said.

NCS will join Circana’s media team, which works with advertisers and their agencies to plan, target, activate, measure and optimize media spend. Its solutions portfolio is based on a robust enterprise technology platform; actionable CPG and general merchandise shopper, sales and causal data sets; and advanced analytics. The media team is headed by Cara Pratt, the company’s president of global retail and media.

“NCS has built a stellar reputation in advertising effectiveness,” added Aitken. “We are excited to work alongside their team to bring even better services and solutions to our clients and help them unlock new growth.”

In related news, Circana continues to work toward closing its previously revealed acquisition of Nielsen’s Marketing Mix Modeling business

