Chicken of the Sea has teamed up with the spice masters at McCormick & Co. on two flavorful additions to the famous seafood brand’s on-the-go lineup: Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with Old Bay Seasoning and Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with McCormick Chili Lime. Whether consumers are in the mood for Old Bay’s savory blend of 18 herbs and spices or the zesty combination of chile and lime, both offerings provide healthy lean protein, along with convenience and value. Either 2.5-ounce packet retails for a wallet-friendly $1.69.