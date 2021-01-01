Cheeky Panda Plastic Free Tissue
It’s 2021… Plastic, be gone!
It can be difficult to keep up with the whole ‘New Year, New Me’ thing, especially THIS year. But it doesn’t have to be – making a simple switch can help you accomplish something that’s not only good for you, but the planet too.
The Cheeky Panda’s plastic-free range is the ultimate sustainable switch for making your lifestyle a little more eco-conscious. Every product is certified Vegan, dermatologically tested on sensitive skin by SGS, carbon balanced, B.P.A-free, contains no chlorine bleach AND only uses FSC-certified bamboo. Phew.
Bamboo grows in abundance, making their products the ultimate eco-friendly choice. It’s also super soft and hypoallergenic, with no chemical nasties.
So, make the sustainable switch to plastic-free bamboo essentials, it’s the simplest way to accomplish your green goals for 2021.
The Cheeky Panda products have been incredibly popular in Europe — selling in Wholefoods, Boots, Ocado, Tesco, Monoprix, Carrefour, dm-drogerie markt and hundreds of other major retailers. The entire plastic-free tissue range is available at UNFI, including Plastic-free 4 and 9 roll packs, Plastic-free Pocket Tissues and both Flat and Cube Tissue Boxes.
For more information, please contact our USA sales leads:
[email protected]
[email protected]
Or your UNFI sales rep.