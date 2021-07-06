Cheeky Panda Plastic Free Range

Plastic-free picnics & eco on-the-go!

If you’re out and about and find yourself in fits of sneezes and sniffles, or you need a sustainable sandwich holder made from bamboo tissue paper, look no further.

The Cheeky Panda’s tissues are made from naturally hypoallergenic bamboo and arrive in recyclable cardboard packaging, rather than the usual plastic wrap. They’re soft on sensitive skin and contain less tissue dust, meaning they’re perfect for any allergies that arise during your plastic-free picnic.

Each product in the range is certified Vegan, dermatologically tested on sensitive skin by SGS, carbon balanced, B.P.A-free, contains no chlorine bleach AND only uses FSC-certified bamboo. Phew.

You wouldn’t sneeze on a tree, so why wipe your nose with paper products?

The Cheeky Panda products have been incredibly popular across the world – available to buy in the US in UNFI, Rite Aid, Good Eggs and Mr. Checkout as well as internationally in Boots, Ocado, Tesco, Monoprix, Carrefour, dm-drogerie markt, Wholefoods UK and hundreds of other major retailers. The plastic-free Paper Towels are available at UNFI, as well as other items in the Cheeky Panda tissue range. Which includes plastic-free 4 and 9 roll packs, plastic-free Pocket Tissues and both Flat and Cube Tissue Boxes.

For more information, please contact our USA sales leads:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Or your UNFI sales rep.