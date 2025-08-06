 Skip to main content

Check Out the Latest H-E-B in College Park

Store near San Antonio opens near college campus
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
H-E-B welcome
H-E-B matched its new shoppers' enthusiasm for the retailer's arrival in College Park, Texas, near San Antonio.

Just in time for the back-to-school season, H-E-B has unveiled a new store in a community near the University of Texas San Antonio campus. The Texas-based grocer’s latest outpost in College Park recently held a grand opening, with shoppers streaming into the 110,000-square-foot store.

As with other new H-E-B stores – and there have been several new locales added over the past year – this outpost features fresh produce, dairy, meat, fish, deli, prepared foods and bakery departments, along with an onsite True Texas BBQ restaurant, “Kitchen Connection” demo and sampling area and a large selection of international foods. Shoppers can also browse the health and wellness, beauty, floral and pet sections and stock up on pantry staples and household goods in the center store.

The College Park store at 7330 N Loop 1604 West is designed with convenience in mind, too. In addition to grab-and-go offerings, shoppers can take advantage of drive-through service at the pharmacy and car-side pull up at the True Texas BBQ eatery. H-E-B’s signature curbside pickup area includes a dedicated covered parking section and plenty of spots for drivers.

The new store reflects H-E-B’s commitment to sustainability, featuring energy-efficient CO2 refrigeration units, LED lighting and native landscaping throughout the property. 

“Along with commitment to top-quality service and selection, our H-E-B partners are excited to serve this dynamic community, and our UTSA Roadrunner neighbors,” said Jar Vasquez, the store’s general manager. “We are excited to provide a quality shopping experience and look forward to serving up the best of H-E-B.”

The retailer isn’t letting a lot of proverbial grass grow under its feet, however, as H-E-B is readying other new stores. Last month, the company broke ground on a second location in Fort Worth and is putting the finishing touches on a Joe V’s Smart Shop in Houston. That 55,000-square-foot lower-price format will welcome shoppers on Aug. 20.

San Antonio-based H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico under the H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda banners. Additionally, the multi-format retailer operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the Lone Star State. The company is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Inside the Latest H-E-B in College Park

