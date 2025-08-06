Check Out the Latest H-E-B in College Park
“Along with commitment to top-quality service and selection, our H-E-B partners are excited to serve this dynamic community, and our UTSA Roadrunner neighbors,” said Jar Vasquez, the store’s general manager. “We are excited to provide a quality shopping experience and look forward to serving up the best of H-E-B.”
The retailer isn’t letting a lot of proverbial grass grow under its feet, however, as H-E-B is readying other new stores. Last month, the company broke ground on a second location in Fort Worth and is putting the finishing touches on a Joe V’s Smart Shop in Houston. That 55,000-square-foot lower-price format will welcome shoppers on Aug. 20.
San Antonio-based H-E-B operates 435-plus stores in Texas and Mexico under the H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Central Market and Mi Tienda banners. Additionally, the multi-format retailer operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the Lone Star State. The company is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.