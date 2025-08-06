Check Out the Latest H-E-B in College Park

H-E-B matched its new shoppers' enthusiasm for the retailer's arrival in College Park, Texas, near San Antonio.

Just in time for the back-to-school season, H-E-B has unveiled a new store in a community near the University of Texas San Antonio campus. The Texas-based grocer’s latest outpost in College Park recently held a grand opening, with shoppers streaming into the 110,000-square-foot store.

As with other new H-E-B stores – and there have been several new locales added over the past year – this outpost features fresh produce, dairy, meat, fish, deli, prepared foods and bakery departments, along with an onsite True Texas BBQ restaurant, “Kitchen Connection” demo and sampling area and a large selection of international foods. Shoppers can also browse the health and wellness, beauty, floral and pet sections and stock up on pantry staples and household goods in the center store.

The College Park store at 7330 N Loop 1604 West is designed with convenience in mind, too. In addition to grab-and-go offerings, shoppers can take advantage of drive-through service at the pharmacy and car-side pull up at the True Texas BBQ eatery. H-E-B’s signature curbside pickup area includes a dedicated covered parking section and plenty of spots for drivers.

The new store reflects H-E-B’s commitment to sustainability, featuring energy-efficient CO2 refrigeration units, LED lighting and native landscaping throughout the property.