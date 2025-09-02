 Skip to main content
Alaska Hero

Championing Alaska Sockeye

Advocacy groups and suppliers strengthen links from sea to shelf
Gina Acosta
Gina Acosta, Progressive Grocer

READ COMPLETE ALASKA SERIES

PART 4 OF A 4-PART SERIES
 

EGEGIK, ALASKA -- If Bristol Bay’s sockeye fishery is a marvel of sustainability and abundance, its behind-the-scenes heroes are the suppliers, marketers and advocates who keep the fish moving from net to plate.

From the processing floors of E&E Seafoods to the outreach efforts of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) and the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA), a coalition of Alaskans and allies work tirelessly to ensure wild Alaska sockeye reaches homes and menus around the world.

[RELATED: The Latest Frontier of Fish]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
sockeye
Headed and gutted sockeye salmon are prepared for the freezer at E&E Foods in Alaska's Bristol Bay.

Inside the Plant

E&E Foods runs a high-tech processing plant at Coffee Point in Egegik, Alaska, where freshness is measured in minutes. About 80% of their fish is delivered within one hour of being picked from the net right outside the plant.

“We process at 32 fish per minute,” says Mike Simpson, VP of Alaska operations at E&E Foods, walking alongside humming conveyor belts. “Speed matters. We’re not here to sprint, we’re here to glide.”

The plant is engineered for peak performance. Fish arrive, are bled, gutted, cleaned, inspected and frozen, all within two hours. 

“The goal is to lock in quality at the peak moment,” Simpson says. Frozen, not fresh, is the gold standard here.

Much of their product feeds the Whole Foods 365 frozen sockeye salmon line. Trucks haul frozen fish to Seattle for further processing into portioned bags and 10-ounce retail packs, with year-round orders planned and managed between E&E and Whole Foods’ procurement team. 

“What’s caught here is going to dinner tables in Texas, Boston, Chicago. It is national scale built on hyper-local harvest,” Simpson says. 

Ted McDermott, VP of sales and business development and a key liaison between Whole Foods and E&E, comments on the delicate balance: “You have to forecast product forms, portions, fillets, caviar, roe, while the fish are still in the ocean. It’s a game of prediction, logistics and flexibility.”

That predictive system depends on collaboration. Processors such as E&E rely on buyers who understand harvest realities. Retailers like Whole Foods rely on partners who maintain standards under pressure. And in the middle are groups such as ASMI and BBRSDA.

The Alaska Brand

Margaret Sherman, marketing specialist at ASMI, described her team as a storytelling engine for an entire industry. 

“We compete in a global market,” she says. “As an industry, we are a single state going up against the marketing budget of entire countries. But, Alaksa has an incredible story – and it’s our job is to make sure it’s heard.”

ASMI helps suppliers and retailers communicate the unique value prop of Alaska seafood: wild-caught, traceable and sustainable, through recipe development, educational content, media partnerships and chef events. One of their missions is changing consumer behavior around frozen fish.

“Frozen isn’t a downgrade,” Sherman says. “It’s peak fresh, captured and preserved. We want people to know sockeye can be everyday food, not just special occasion fare.”

ASMI encourages product development, working closely with innovative chefs and culinary directors to find new, accessible ways to add seafood into daily life. 

“We want Alaska seafood to show up everywhere,” she says. “In your salad, your sandwich, your school lunch.”

And if ASMI is the brand engine, BBRSDA is the fisher’s voice. Executive Director Lilani Dunn bridges the gap between small-scale harvesters and global supply chains. “Our members are the fishermen,” she says. “But once they deliver the fish, the journey is just beginning. We help ensure that journey respects their work.”

trident
A sign at the Trident Seafoods plant offices in Bristol Bay.

Bristol Bay’s Future

BBRSDA focuses on sustainability, traceability and policy advocacy, including public stances on critical issues like Pebble Mine. They also support the business side of fishing, working with processors and retailers to promote Bristol Bay sockeye across all markets, from Costco to Whole Foods to niche direct-to-consumer startups.

“One of our biggest challenges,” Dunn explains, “is generational turnover. The average fisherman is in their fifties. We’re investing in leadership programs, grants, and outreach to bring new people into the fishery.”

She’s also focused on consumer trust: “When people see ‘Bristol Bay’ on a package, we want them to know that it means something. That someone stood on a boat or beach, picked that fish by hand, and did it right.”

Despite its success, the Alaska seafood system isn’t easy to maintain. Fuel costs, freight delays, labor shortages, and climate variability all test the infrastructure. 

“There’s no slack in this chain,” saysone operations lead. “Every hour matters. Every misstep costs.”

Yet the spirit of collaboration keeps it moving. ASMI supports global exports. BBRSDA keeps harvesters at the table. Processors innovate with speed and cold-chain precision. And buyers such as Whole Foods create steady demand for products that honor quality and origin.

As Dunn put it: “Every fish tells a story. Our job is to make sure it’s one people want to hear, and taste.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
  • trident
    Sockeye salmon at Trident Seafoods' Bristol Bay plant.
  • A basket of sockeye roe at the E&E Foods plant in Bristol Bay.
    Sockeye salmon roe at the E&E Foods plant in Coffee Point, Bristol Bay.
  • plant workers
    Plant workers having fun at E&E Foods.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds