Championing Alaska Sockeye

Headed and gutted sockeye salmon are prepared for the freezer at E&E Foods in Alaska's Bristol Bay.

Inside the Plant

E&E Foods runs a high-tech processing plant at Coffee Point in Egegik, Alaska, where freshness is measured in minutes. About 80% of their fish is delivered within one hour of being picked from the net right outside the plant.

“We process at 32 fish per minute,” says Mike Simpson, VP of Alaska operations at E&E Foods, walking alongside humming conveyor belts. “Speed matters. We’re not here to sprint, we’re here to glide.”

The plant is engineered for peak performance. Fish arrive, are bled, gutted, cleaned, inspected and frozen, all within two hours.

“The goal is to lock in quality at the peak moment,” Simpson says. Frozen, not fresh, is the gold standard here.

Much of their product feeds the Whole Foods 365 frozen sockeye salmon line. Trucks haul frozen fish to Seattle for further processing into portioned bags and 10-ounce retail packs, with year-round orders planned and managed between E&E and Whole Foods’ procurement team.

“What’s caught here is going to dinner tables in Texas, Boston, Chicago. It is national scale built on hyper-local harvest,” Simpson says.

Ted McDermott, VP of sales and business development and a key liaison between Whole Foods and E&E, comments on the delicate balance: “You have to forecast product forms, portions, fillets, caviar, roe, while the fish are still in the ocean. It’s a game of prediction, logistics and flexibility.”

That predictive system depends on collaboration. Processors such as E&E rely on buyers who understand harvest realities. Retailers like Whole Foods rely on partners who maintain standards under pressure. And in the middle are groups such as ASMI and BBRSDA.

The Alaska Brand

Margaret Sherman, marketing specialist at ASMI, described her team as a storytelling engine for an entire industry.

“We compete in a global market,” she says. “As an industry, we are a single state going up against the marketing budget of entire countries. But, Alaksa has an incredible story – and it’s our job is to make sure it’s heard.”

ASMI helps suppliers and retailers communicate the unique value prop of Alaska seafood: wild-caught, traceable and sustainable, through recipe development, educational content, media partnerships and chef events. One of their missions is changing consumer behavior around frozen fish.

“Frozen isn’t a downgrade,” Sherman says. “It’s peak fresh, captured and preserved. We want people to know sockeye can be everyday food, not just special occasion fare.”

ASMI encourages product development, working closely with innovative chefs and culinary directors to find new, accessible ways to add seafood into daily life.

“We want Alaska seafood to show up everywhere,” she says. “In your salad, your sandwich, your school lunch.”

And if ASMI is the brand engine, BBRSDA is the fisher’s voice. Executive Director Lilani Dunn bridges the gap between small-scale harvesters and global supply chains. “Our members are the fishermen,” she says. “But once they deliver the fish, the journey is just beginning. We help ensure that journey respects their work.”