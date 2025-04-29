 Skip to main content

CEO of Sobeys Parent Company to Retire

Empire Co.'s Michael Medline to step down early next year
Jillian Morgan
CG Digital Editor
Empire CEO
Michael Medline

Empire Co. Ltd. chief executive Michael Medline is retiring from the company next spring.

The Stellarton, Nova Scotia-based food and pharmacy retailer announced the news Thursday (April 24).

Empire’s board has created a special committee to oversee the identification and selection of the company's next CEO.

Medline, the former CEO of Canadian Tire, assumed the role of president and CEO of Empire and Sobeys Inc. in 2017.

He will step down in May 2026.

"Michael has been the true embodiment of a resilient, adaptable and courageous business leader since joining Empire more than eight years ago," said Jim Dickson, chair of the board of Empire, in a press release. "Not only did he lead the difficult transformation and turnaround of what at the time was a struggling business, he has since steered Empire on its current growth trajectory, delivering immense value for shareholders in a dynamic and ever-changing marketplace, including skillfully navigating the unprecedented headwinds of a global pandemic and the worst inflation in four decades. He did all of this while also revitalizing Empire's organizational culture as well as serving as the staunchest and most passionate advocate for our company and the broader Canadian grocery industry. I am incredibly grateful for Michael's leadership and look forward to working with him in the coming year as he and his team continue to drive the company's growth."

Medline added that he was “incredibly proud” of the company’s accomplishments over the past eight years.

"Our success has been the direct result of a great strategy, disciplined execution and the dedication and efforts of our 128,000 teammates as well as our excellent leadership team, all of whom come to work each and every day to serve the needs of our customers," he said.

"Our company is stronger, more resilient and well positioned for ongoing success thanks to their efforts. My focus remains on continuing to build on the tremendous progress we have made over the past number of years as our board identifies Empire's next CEO."

Medline led Empire through two successive transformation initiatives — Project Sunrise and Project Horizon — that spanned more than five years.

Those initiatives saw the retailer introduce a number of changes across its operations. 

Under Medline’s leadership, Empire has invested around $2.5 billion in the growth and development of its store network and distribution assets.

That includes the acquisition of Farm Boy in 2018 and Longo’s in 2021, which strengthened Empire’s presence in Southern Ontario, and the expansion of the FreshCo discount banner in Western Canada. 

During Medline’s tenure, Empire also invested in building its e-commerce business, Voilà, while reimagining its loyalty program with the 2022 launch of Scene+ with co-owners Cineplex and Scotiabank.

Medline was also an early advocate for the Grocery Code of Conduct, and was committed to advancing Empire’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. 

He also supported investments by the company in youth mental health, school food programs and the Special Olympics.

"There is never a perfect time to retire from a job that you love. It's been the highlight of my career and such an incredible honor to help lead this iconic Canadian company for more than eight years. I take great pride in knowing that I will be leaving the company in good shape for the next CEO," Medline said. "I am grateful to our great Chair, Jim Dickson, the board of directors and the Sobey family for giving me this opportunity and for their tremendous guidance and support on our journey to transform this company into the best retailer in the country."

This article was originally covered by sister publication Canadian Grocer

