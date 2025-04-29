CEO of Sobeys Parent Company to Retire

Empire Co. Ltd. chief executive Michael Medline is retiring from the company next spring.

The Stellarton, Nova Scotia-based food and pharmacy retailer announced the news Thursday (April 24).

Empire’s board has created a special committee to oversee the identification and selection of the company's next CEO.

Medline, the former CEO of Canadian Tire, assumed the role of president and CEO of Empire and Sobeys Inc. in 2017.

He will step down in May 2026.

"Michael has been the true embodiment of a resilient, adaptable and courageous business leader since joining Empire more than eight years ago," said Jim Dickson, chair of the board of Empire, in a press release. "Not only did he lead the difficult transformation and turnaround of what at the time was a struggling business, he has since steered Empire on its current growth trajectory, delivering immense value for shareholders in a dynamic and ever-changing marketplace, including skillfully navigating the unprecedented headwinds of a global pandemic and the worst inflation in four decades. He did all of this while also revitalizing Empire's organizational culture as well as serving as the staunchest and most passionate advocate for our company and the broader Canadian grocery industry. I am incredibly grateful for Michael's leadership and look forward to working with him in the coming year as he and his team continue to drive the company's growth."