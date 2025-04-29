CEO of Sobeys Parent Company to Retire
Medline added that he was “incredibly proud” of the company’s accomplishments over the past eight years.
"Our success has been the direct result of a great strategy, disciplined execution and the dedication and efforts of our 128,000 teammates as well as our excellent leadership team, all of whom come to work each and every day to serve the needs of our customers," he said.
"Our company is stronger, more resilient and well positioned for ongoing success thanks to their efforts. My focus remains on continuing to build on the tremendous progress we have made over the past number of years as our board identifies Empire's next CEO."
Medline led Empire through two successive transformation initiatives — Project Sunrise and Project Horizon — that spanned more than five years.
Those initiatives saw the retailer introduce a number of changes across its operations.
Under Medline’s leadership, Empire has invested around $2.5 billion in the growth and development of its store network and distribution assets.
That includes the acquisition of Farm Boy in 2018 and Longo’s in 2021, which strengthened Empire’s presence in Southern Ontario, and the expansion of the FreshCo discount banner in Western Canada.
During Medline’s tenure, Empire also invested in building its e-commerce business, Voilà, while reimagining its loyalty program with the 2022 launch of Scene+ with co-owners Cineplex and Scotiabank.
Medline was also an early advocate for the Grocery Code of Conduct, and was committed to advancing Empire’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.
He also supported investments by the company in youth mental health, school food programs and the Special Olympics.
"There is never a perfect time to retire from a job that you love. It's been the highlight of my career and such an incredible honor to help lead this iconic Canadian company for more than eight years. I take great pride in knowing that I will be leaving the company in good shape for the next CEO," Medline said. "I am grateful to our great Chair, Jim Dickson, the board of directors and the Sobey family for giving me this opportunity and for their tremendous guidance and support on our journey to transform this company into the best retailer in the country."
This article was originally covered by sister publication Canadian Grocer.