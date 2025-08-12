Catering to Gen Alpha, a Foodie Generation
Empowering Kids to Cook
Nearly half of Gen Alpha kids say that they love cooking with family members, but parents often say no because they’re rushed or overwhelmed.
Brands and retailers could foster food creativity and help parents, gaining the trust of both generations. Kid-friendly recipe cards and food bundles with instructions can make it easy for kids to help prep meals. These can include graphics on chopping safely and food hygiene, outlining who takes on what responsibilities so that Mom and Dad can rest assured the food is in safe (and clean) hands.
Partnerships with popular kid food influencers on YouTube can also be established to spark further food adventures and a flair for cooking among Gen Alpha.
Cooking together creates stronger emotional ties within families, and being there to support these connections can build deeper loyalty for brands and retailers.
Key Takeaways for Brands and Retailers
In these challenging times, parents need support from brands and retailers, with 78% believing that brands could do more to help them make healthy choices, compared with only 17% that think the government should be responsible for helping make these choices. How can brands and retailers best step up?
- Value goes beyond pricing: Address families’ financial pressures but demonstrate where else you can bring value, from transparency on healthy choices to reducing prep time.
- Champion culinary curiosity and support healthy eating habits: Feed Gen Alpha’s appetite for culinary exploration and help parents cook healthy options.
- Food is about family and culture, not just fuel: Help families celebrate cultural heritage and special moments while elevating everyday moments to make eating a bit more magical
A foodie generation and the cost-of-living crisis have created opportunities for brands and retailers to become genuine family food champions.
Marketing should focus on transparency, quality and value, demonstrating a keen understanding of food’s deeper role in family life. A child's best food memories come from feeling connected and joyous – what’s on the plate comes second.
Brands and retailers that find a role within these moments while supporting families’ practical needs will earn their place in both shopping baskets and family memories.