CandyRific Hires National Sales Director
“We welcome Eric to CandyRific and know that his extensive experience with broker management, all classes of trade, and the retail management sides of the business will be great assets for us, our brokers, retailers, and customers,” said Shayne Quinn, EVP of sales at Louisville, Ky.-based CandyRific.
Sims will attend the ECRM Candy Planning: Everyday and Summer Seasonal session in Dallas, set for Aug. 24-27.
CandyRific’s portfolio includes HARIBO, Sweet Squad, Universal Brand Development, Disney, Marvel, Nickelodeon, Star Wars brands, and more. All products are merchandised in colorful displays and are especially popular with collectors. The company has distribution with most of the major retailers in the United States and distributors in almost every major market in the world.