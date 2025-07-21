CandyRific Hires National Sales Director

CandyRific, a manufacturer of candy-and-novelty-product combinations sold under popular licensed brands, has brought aboard Eric Sims as national sales director. In his role, Sims will be responsible for broker management, supplying those businesses with the tools and information necessary for success. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the industry, having previously worked for Russell Stover, Lindt & Sprüngli, and Ghirardelli Chocolates.

“CandyRific is a well-established company that works with some of the biggest and best licenses,” said Sims. “I am excited to work with the brokers, many of whom I already know, and use my experience to strategically drive sales and distribution of the company’s classic and unique products to further grow the business.”

[RELATED: CandyRific Names EVP of Sales]

Sims, his wife and their son live in the Orlando, Fla., area. In his free time, he enjoys watching all sports, traveling and spending time with his family. Sims earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of Tampa.