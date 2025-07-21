 Skip to main content

CandyRific Hires National Sales Director

Eric Sims will oversee broker management
Eric Sims

CandyRific, a manufacturer of candy-and-novelty-product combinations sold under popular licensed brands, has brought aboard Eric Sims as national sales director. In his role, Sims will be responsible for broker management, supplying those businesses with the tools and information necessary for success. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the industry, having previously worked for Russell Stover, Lindt & Sprüngli, and Ghirardelli Chocolates. 

“CandyRific is a well-established company that works with some of the biggest and best licenses,” said Sims. “I am excited to work with the brokers, many of whom I already know, and use my experience to strategically drive sales and distribution of the company’s classic and unique products to further grow the business.”

Sims, his wife and their son live in the Orlando, Fla., area. In his free time, he enjoys watching all sports, traveling and spending time with his family. Sims earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of Tampa.

“We welcome Eric to CandyRific and know that his extensive experience with broker management, all classes of trade, and the retail management sides of the business will be great assets for us, our brokers, retailers, and customers,” said Shayne Quinn, EVP of sales at Louisville, Ky.-based CandyRific.

Sims will attend the ECRM Candy Planning: Everyday and Summer Seasonal session in Dallas, set for Aug. 24-27. 

CandyRific’s portfolio includes HARIBO, Sweet Squad, Universal Brand Development, Disney, Marvel, Nickelodeon, Star Wars brands, and more. All products are merchandised in colorful displays and are especially popular with collectors. The company has distribution with most of the major retailers in the United States and distributors in almost every major market in the world. 

