California’s Nugget Markets Opens Granite Bay Location

With its recent Granite Bay location now open, Nugget Markets currently operates 17 stores in California. (Image Credit: www.nuggetmarket.com)

Nugget Markets officially opened its Granite Bay location in Northern California on Aug. 13. This is the independent grocer's 17th store.

The 42,000-square-foot location anchors the shopping center on the corner of Douglas Boulevard and Sierra College Boulevard.

Nugget Markets’ latest store was previously a Walmart. Because it was a remodel, this particular Nugget store is aesthetically unique compared with the others, but much of it has familiar characteristics, including an upstairs mezzanine where customers can lounge or enjoy lunch while overlooking the store, as reported by Gold Country Media. Architectural touches include aisle markers made from old windows.

Customers can browse a full-service meat and seafood section, locally grown fruits and vegetables, a bakery, and a cheese department.

The new store also features a coffee and juice bar, prepared foods and a selection of specialty groceries.

Nugget helped create about 150 new jobs for Granite Bay area. The new grocery store is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Next up for the West Coast grocer is a new location in Rocklin, which is expected to open next year.

Based in Davis, Calif., Nugget Markets is a family-owned business that has operated in Northern California communities since 1926. It currently has 17 stores in the state. The company was named one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents in 2024.