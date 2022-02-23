Buyk, Grubhub Launch Ultrafast Grocery Partnership

Food-ordering and delivery marketplace Grubhub and real-time grocery delivery service Buyk have formed a partnership to bring ultrafast grocery delivery to the Grubhub marketplace via Buyk and Grubhub branded concepts. Buyk will handle the fulfillment and delivery of orders, with customers able to order from more than 30 initial participating locations in New York City and Chicago in the next few weeks. More than 2,000 grocery and convenience items from local and national vendors, in addition to Buyk’s private label products, will be available for purchase and delivery in 15 minutes or under.

“We’re excited to work with Buyk and together deliver everyday essentials and grocery items even faster to our diners,” said Kyle Goings, director of growth and new verticals at San Francisco-based Grubhub. “This partnership will make the Grubhub Marketplace a one-stop shop for restaurants, convenience items and grocery supplies, building more diner loyalty and helping drive even more orders to all of our restaurant and merchant partners. We’re thrilled to add Buyk to expand the number of options and delivery speed available to our diners.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Grubhub to bring real-time retail to an even broader base of consumers,” noted James Walker, CEO of New York-based Buyk. “This strategic partnership goes far beyond grocery delivery, as Buyk and Grubhub will also cooperate in the areas of hyper-localized assortment and product management, food waste optimization, as well as smart routing and safety protocols to build the best experience for our couriers and our customers.”

The partnership with Buyk builds on Grubhub’s continuing activities in the convenience delivery space, among them Grubhub Goods locations that are now available for on-demand delivery nationwide. Grubhub and Buyk are also doubling down on their respective efforts to fight food waste and will be donating extra produce and perishable items to local nonprofit organizations.

Part of global online food delivery marketplace Just Eat Takeaway.com, Grubhub enables food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. The company has more than 300,000 restaurant partners in 4,000-plus U.S. cities. To fulfill its promise of real-time retail with no minimum spend and no delivery fee, Buyk uses strategically located dark stores stocked with 2,000-3,000 SKUs and equipped with its proprietary technology to optimize the speed of order picking and delivery.