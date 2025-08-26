Bumble Bee Seafoods aims to disrupt the shelf-stable tuna aisle with Bumble Bee Snackers single-serve cans in a variety of bold flavors, including zesty Lemon Pepper, bold and savory Hickory Smoke, tastebud-tingling Sweet Heat, spicy Thai Chili and nostalgic fan-favorite Tuna Salad, along with classic plain Chunk Light Tuna. All of the flavors are premixed and don’t require any messy draining, making them appropriate for convenient snacks on the go. The wild-caught tuna can be eaten straight from the can, with crackers or veggies, or as part of a salad, sandwich or wrap. A single-serve 3-ounce can has an affordable average retail price of just $1.39. As for why this latest offering is in a can rather than a pouch, Bumble Bee is listening to consumers, who prefer a can because they can get to all of the tuna easily, catch any spills, and use it as a bowl all by itself. As a bonus, Bumble Bee Snackers’ compact size makes them easy to stack in the pantry and see what’s on hand for grab-and-go snacking, and the 3-ounce size offers 20% more tuna than in a pouch, making the product a better value.