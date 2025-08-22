 Skip to main content

Buc-ee’s Expands Presence to College Campus for 1st Time

Products now available at Texas A&M University
Lynn Petrak
TAMU buc-ees
Texas A&M, which counts the Buc-ee's founder and CEO as an alumni member, is adding Buc-ee's products to its campus.

The food retail landscape has long included campuses and this school year, one large university is welcoming a much-buzzed-about retailer. Students at Texas A&M University can now shop at three onsite stores featuring items from Buc-ee's.

Texas A&M is teaming up with Buc-ee’s to offer several store brand products, including beef jerky, snacks and branded merchandise. The offerings will be available at the Aggie Express Commons, Aggie Express Hullabaloo and Creekside Market.

The arrangement is a first for Buc-ee’s. The retailer’s novel foray into selling products outside of its travel centers reflects its popularity among young consumers and its mindset toward expansion. 

“As an Aggie, it’s incredibly special to bring Buc-ee’s to the heart of the campus,” said Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, founder and CEO of Buc-ee’s and a Texas A&M alumnus from the Class of 1980. “We’re thrilled to share a little piece of Buc-ee’s with the Aggie Family every day.”

Meanwhile, Buc-ee’s is on the march in other parts of the country, preparing to open new travel center locations in several states. Upcoming sites include Rockingham County, Va.; Fort Pierce, Fla.; Gallaway, Tenn.; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Oak Grove City, Ky.; Goodyear, Ariz.; Ruston, La.; and Huber Heights, Ohio, among others. In June, the operator opened its first outpost in Virginia. 

Founded in 1982, Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's operates over 50 stores, including 35 across Texas, as well as multiple locations in other states.

