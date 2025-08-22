Buc-ee’s Expands Presence to College Campus for 1st Time

Texas A&M, which counts the Buc-ee's founder and CEO as an alumni member, is adding Buc-ee's products to its campus.

The food retail landscape has long included campuses and this school year, one large university is welcoming a much-buzzed-about retailer. Students at Texas A&M University can now shop at three onsite stores featuring items from Buc-ee's.

Texas A&M is teaming up with Buc-ee’s to offer several store brand products, including beef jerky, snacks and branded merchandise. The offerings will be available at the Aggie Express Commons, Aggie Express Hullabaloo and Creekside Market.

The arrangement is a first for Buc-ee’s. The retailer’s novel foray into selling products outside of its travel centers reflects its popularity among young consumers and its mindset toward expansion.