Buc-ee’s Expands Presence to College Campus for 1st Time
“As an Aggie, it’s incredibly special to bring Buc-ee’s to the heart of the campus,” said Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, founder and CEO of Buc-ee’s and a Texas A&M alumnus from the Class of 1980. “We’re thrilled to share a little piece of Buc-ee’s with the Aggie Family every day.”
Meanwhile, Buc-ee’s is on the march in other parts of the country, preparing to open new travel center locations in several states. Upcoming sites include Rockingham County, Va.; Fort Pierce, Fla.; Gallaway, Tenn.; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Oak Grove City, Ky.; Goodyear, Ariz.; Ruston, La.; and Huber Heights, Ohio, among others. In June, the operator opened its first outpost in Virginia.
Founded in 1982, Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's operates over 50 stores, including 35 across Texas, as well as multiple locations in other states.