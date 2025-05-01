Brookshire Grocery Appoints New COO, CFO

Regional grocer Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has named Jerry LeClair its new COO and Mandy Tomlin its new CFO.

In his latest role, LeClair oversees retail operations, marketing, category management, merchandising, logistics and facility services for BGC. He joined the grocer’s executive team in 2019 as EVP-chief merchant officer and retail.

Bringing more than 40 years of experience in retail, merchandising and marketing to his new position, LeClair began his career at Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. and later spent 13 years at Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter, where his last role was SVP of merchandising. Prior to joining BGC, he also spent six years at Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle in such roles as EVP of sales, merchandising and marketing, and EVP and general manager of supermarket/Market District.