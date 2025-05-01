Brookshire Grocery Appoints New COO, CFO
A new hire at BCG, Tomlin has more than 25 years of financial leadership experience across the retail industry, with a previous stint as CFO of HAC Inc. (Homeland), in Oklahoma City. She also spent more than two decades at Albertsons, holding such senior leadership roles as CFO and corporate VP of financial planning and analysis. Tomlin has served as a board member for the Austin=based Texas Retailers Association and as a committee member for the FMI Financial Executives and the Retail Finance Leaders Roundtable. She earned both a BBA and an MBA in business administration and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
“The skills and experience both Jerry and Mandy bring to their new roles at BGC will position the company for continued growth and success, allowing us to better serve our customers within our market areas,” noted Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO of Tyler, Texas-based BGC.
BGC operates more than 200 stores under five banners – Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s, Spring Market and Reasor’s – in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma, with three distribution centers.