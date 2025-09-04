Brookshire Brothers Takes Over 150-Year-Old Pharmacy in Texas

Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy is transitioning former Reuss Pharmacy customers to its business in the same town of Cuero, Texas.

A pharmacy in Cuero, Texas, that opened 1872 has shuttered, but customers in the town weren’t without their prescriptions for long. The day after the Aug. 27 closing, Brookshire Brothers took over the pharmacy’s business.

The Ruess family had owned and run the pharmacy in the South-Central part of Texas since the mid-19th century. It was established in 1845 and moved to Cuero in 1872; in 1991, two employee’s bought the business and in 2025, it was acquired by Lifecare Pharmacy.

Brookshire Brothers stepped in to take over prescriptions that will now be available at the regional grocer’s location at 1161 N. Esplanade Street.

“We know how much trust customers place in their local pharmacist,” said Laura Edmundson, Brookshire Brothers’ VP of pharmacy. “Our goal is to make this transition seamless while continuing the same level of friendly, reliable care that Reuss Pharmacy customers have come to know and depend on.”

The renamed Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy also offers drive-thru service and provides immunizations and health consultations. Brookshire also reported that it is working to add prescription delivery to the community.

Lufkin, Texas-based Brookshire Brothers operates over 120 locations.