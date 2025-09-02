From Bristol Bay to Basket

Seafood as Story

To understand how Whole Foods developed its rigorous standards to nurture a more sustainable seafood supply, we have to go back to where it began for Hedlund: on the deck of a boat.

Before he worked in procurement, Hedlund hauled nets.

“There was a summer in the early 2000s when I earned less than the price of my airfare,” he remembers. “But I couldn’t wait to come back. I was hooked.”

His love for the sockeye fishery began on the decks of Bristol Bay vessels, where rough hands and long hours forged his understanding of the labor, precision and devotion required to land wild salmon. He worked with, and learned from, generational fishing families, many of whom still operate in the bay today. That experience deeply informs his work as a buyer.

"There’s a cadence to the fishery," Hedlund says. "You learn to read the water, the wind, and the quiet tension before a run hits. When I talk to a supplier now, I know what’s going on behind the scenes, in their plants, on their boats. That changes everything."

Today, that firsthand knowledge helps Whole Foods Market form long-term supplier partnerships, many of which stretch across decades and weather unpredictable market and environmental changes. The retailer’s aim is to bring transparency and traceability to the seafood aisle, while honoring the culture, heritage and knowledge of those who harvest it.

"It’s not just about securing inventory. It’s about building equity into every part of the supply chain. We want every stakeholder, from fishers to final consumers, to feel seen in this process," Hedlund said.

For much of the grocery industry, seafood is simply a SKU: a source of revenue within a larger protein set. But for Whole Foods Market, sockeye salmon has become something more: an emblem of purpose, a product of place, and a special way to tell the sustainability story to the consumer.

Yet, that story is only as good as its preservation through the supply chain.

The Bristol Bay sockeye salmon season typically runs six weeks, maybe eight if the fishers are lucky, from June to July. A tour of state-of-the-art E & E Foods and Trident Seafood processing plants in Coffee Point and Naknek revealed how fish are graded, bled, iced, flash-frozen or trimmed into pristine filets. Many plants now use refrigerated seawater tanks and nano-ice slush systems to chill fish within minutes of harvest, preserving peak texture and flavor.

Hedlund walks every line he buys from. He watches for how gently the fish is handled, how many transition points exist in the layout, and whether crews follow protocols that align with Whole Foods Market’s seafood quality standards.

“Speed matters. Cleanliness matters. How many hands touch the fish matters,” he says. “That’s what customers don’t see, but they taste it.”

Hedlund’s on-the-ground experience in Alaska gives him what he calls a “deeper resonance” with suppliers. “It drives a more focused partnership in our sourcing relationships,” he says. “We only do business with certain salmon suppliers and processing plants who we trust for how they handle fish at catch, transport, and processing, with a high degree of craftsmanship and quality.”

He begins working with forecasts well before the season starts, consulting trusted collaborators in Alaska.

“During the season, I follow fishery activity daily and coordinate buys based on peak moments to bring the highest-quality wild salmon to our customers,” Hedlund said.

Whole Foods buys fish in several forms: fresh H&G (headed and gutted), frozen whole, frozen filets and value-added formats such as pre-marinated portions. While some grocery retailers chase lowest cost per pound, Whole Foods says it focuses on best value: a blend of ethical handling, freshness, sustainability certification, and community investment.

In some years, Whole Foods will expand or reduce purchases based on the size class of fish. Two-ocean sockeye (sockeye that spend two years in the ocean before returning to fresh water to spawn) are typically smaller than three-ocean fish. Each has its place in the assortment.

Hedlund often refers to Bristol Bay as more than a fishery: It’s a “breadbasket of the wild.” He is not being poetic. In a typical year, Bristol Bay supplies markets from Seattle to Singapore, from Austin to Antwerp. This year the Bristol Bay sockeye salmon run is forecast to be 51.38 million fish, which is 38% greater than the long-term average. But the scale of production masks the intimacy of the process. Bristol Bay's sockeye salmon fishery is managed to ensure sustainable harvesting, with a focus on achieving spawning escapement goals while maximizing the harvest, full of small-scale fishers.

“This isn’t industrial trawling,” he says. “This is one fish at a time. Picked out of nets by hand, by people whose names I often know.”