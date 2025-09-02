From Bristol Bay to Basket
PART 1 OF A 4-PART SERIES
ALASKA PENINSULA, ALASKA -- At the edge of the world, close to heaven, you might find a man named Jason Hedlund, staring at fish.
On a July afternoon, Hedlund – who is the principal category merchant of seafood for Whole Foods Market – is watching brown bears plucking sockeye salmon out of the Brooks River, a familiar current of memory flowing before him.
For 11 summers, Hedlund fished the breathtaking waters near here, along the Alaska Peninsula and around Bristol Bay, the easternmost arm of the Bering Sea – one of the most remote places in the United States. Today he is part of a passionate and dedicated team at Whole Foods Market tasked not just with procuring salmon but with protecting a pristine, wild food system that, quite simply, must be seen in person to be believed.
"This is one of the last abundant, nutritious, and sustainable wild protein food sources on the planet," Hedlund says. “And it's done by hand, not by machines."
Progressive Grocer had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to some of the most secluded spots in Alaska and see one of the grocery industry's most overlooked and sustainable supply chain marvels: the journey of wild-caught Alaska sockeye salmon from burbling rivers and glassy lakes to the murky shallows of Bristol Bay and the nearest retail seafood department, where salmon continues to be the American shopper’s finfish of choice.
It is, in Hedlund's words, "The greatest untold food story of our time."
And that story begins here in the so-called Last Frontier, a corner of the world so quiet you can hear the tens of millions of sockeye thrashing in the waters. This place, remote and raw, is the most productive salmon stronghold on Earth, returning an average of 40 million wild sockeye salmon every year, producing more than 50% of the world’s sockeye salmon supply, and driving a $2.2 billion salmon fishery that supports tens of thousands of jobs.
It is also where Whole Foods Market and their team members are leading on what responsible sourcing truly means, not just as policy but as practice.
A Final Catch
Beyond the sustainable fisheries of Bristol Bay, and the certifications, policies and innovations around seafood at Whole Foods, the heartbeat of this story was loudest when it was time to say goodbye to this magical land of auroras, fjords and glaciers.
The light in Alaska seems to stretch on forever, and so does the tundra, with its millions of lakes and thousands of rivers. If you look closely you can see bear, moose, otters, seals, whales. There’s islands with walrus. And if you listen closely you can hear, well, absolutely nothing. That's the sound of the silence and solitude of the remote wilderness they call the Last Frontier.
But, the processors were still gutting. The fishers were still pulling. And those of us who were here for a little while will carry something that we will cherish forever.
"We talk a lot about values in grocery," Rose says. “This trip reminded me that values are lived. Out here, you see what that means.”
And what that means is that the future of food is not just in innovation labs or boardroom pledges. Sometimes it is barefoot on a skiff, covered in sand and mud, hauling net in the midnight sun of an Alaskan summer.
Catching sockeye.
One by one.