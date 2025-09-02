 Skip to main content
Alaska Hero

From Bristol Bay to Basket

Whole Foods Market is redefining responsible sourcing by nurturing the communities, craftsmanship and care behind Alaska’s sockeye salmon industry
Gina Acosta
Gina Acosta, Progressive Grocer
READ COMPLETE ALASKA SERIES

PART 1 OF A 4-PART SERIES
 

ALASKA PENINSULA, ALASKA -- At the edge of the world, close to heaven, you might find a man named Jason Hedlund, staring at fish.

On a July afternoon, Hedlund – who is the principal category merchant of seafood for Whole Foods Market – is watching brown bears plucking sockeye salmon out of the Brooks River, a familiar current of memory flowing before him. 

For 11 summers, Hedlund fished the breathtaking waters near here, along the Alaska Peninsula and around Bristol Bay, the easternmost arm of the Bering Sea – one of the most remote places in the United States. Today he is part of a passionate and dedicated team at Whole Foods Market tasked not just with procuring salmon but with protecting a pristine, wild food system that, quite simply, must be seen in person to be believed. 

"This is one of the last abundant, nutritious, and sustainable wild protein food sources on the planet," Hedlund says. “And it's done by hand, not by machines."

Progressive Grocer had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to some of the most secluded spots in Alaska and see one of the grocery industry's most overlooked and sustainable supply chain marvels: the journey of wild-caught Alaska sockeye salmon from burbling rivers and glassy lakes to the murky shallows of Bristol Bay and the nearest retail seafood department, where salmon continues to be the American shopper’s finfish of choice. 

It is, in Hedlund's words, "The greatest untold food story of our time."

And that story begins here in the so-called Last Frontier, a corner of the world so quiet you can hear the tens of millions of sockeye thrashing in the waters. This place, remote and raw, is the most productive salmon stronghold on Earth, returning an average of 40 million wild sockeye salmon every year, producing more than 50% of the world’s sockeye salmon supply, and driving a $2.2 billion salmon fishery that supports tens of thousands of jobs.

[RELATED: 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025]

It is also where Whole Foods Market and their team members are leading on what responsible sourcing truly means, not just as policy but as practice.

hedlund
Principal Category Merchant of Seafood for Whole Foods Market Jason Hedlund

Seafood as Story

To understand how Whole Foods developed its rigorous standards to nurture a more sustainable seafood supply, we have to go back to where it began for Hedlund: on the deck of a boat.

Before he worked in procurement, Hedlund hauled nets.

“There was a summer in the early 2000s when I earned less than the price of my airfare,” he remembers. “But I couldn’t wait to come back. I was hooked.”

His love for the sockeye fishery began on the decks of Bristol Bay vessels, where rough hands and long hours forged his understanding of the labor, precision and devotion required to land wild salmon. He worked with, and learned from, generational fishing families, many of whom still operate in the bay today. That experience deeply informs his work as a buyer.

"There’s a cadence to the fishery," Hedlund says. "You learn to read the water, the wind, and the quiet tension before a run hits. When I talk to a supplier now, I know what’s going on behind the scenes, in their plants, on their boats. That changes everything."

Today, that firsthand knowledge helps Whole Foods Market form long-term supplier partnerships, many of which stretch across decades and weather unpredictable market and environmental changes. The retailer’s aim is to bring transparency and traceability to the seafood aisle, while honoring the culture, heritage and knowledge of those who harvest it.

"It’s not just about securing inventory. It’s about building equity into every part of the supply chain. We want every stakeholder, from fishers to final consumers, to feel seen in this process," Hedlund said.

For much of the grocery industry, seafood is simply a SKU: a source of revenue within a larger protein set. But for Whole Foods Market, sockeye salmon has become something more: an emblem of purpose, a product of place, and a special way to tell the sustainability story to the consumer.

Yet, that story is only as good as its preservation through the supply chain.

The Bristol Bay sockeye salmon season typically runs six weeks, maybe eight if the fishers are lucky, from June to July. A tour of state-of-the-art E & E Foods and Trident Seafood processing plants in Coffee Point and Naknek revealed how fish are graded, bled, iced, flash-frozen or trimmed into pristine filets. Many plants now use refrigerated seawater tanks and nano-ice slush systems to chill fish within minutes of harvest, preserving peak texture and flavor.

Hedlund walks every line he buys from. He watches for how gently the fish is handled, how many transition points exist in the layout, and whether crews follow protocols that align with Whole Foods Market’s seafood quality standards.

“Speed matters. Cleanliness matters. How many hands touch the fish matters,” he says. “That’s what customers don’t see, but they taste it.”

Hedlund’s on-the-ground experience in Alaska gives him what he calls a “deeper resonance” with suppliers. “It drives a more focused partnership in our sourcing relationships,” he says. “We only do business with certain salmon suppliers and processing plants who we trust for how they handle fish at catch, transport, and processing, with a high degree of craftsmanship and quality.” 

He begins working with forecasts well before the season starts, consulting trusted collaborators in Alaska. 

“During the season, I follow fishery activity daily and coordinate buys based on peak moments to bring the highest-quality wild salmon to our customers,” Hedlund said.

Whole Foods buys fish in several forms: fresh H&G (headed and gutted), frozen whole, frozen filets and value-added formats such as pre-marinated portions. While some grocery retailers chase lowest cost per pound, Whole Foods says it focuses on best value: a blend of ethical handling, freshness, sustainability certification, and community investment. 

In some years, Whole Foods will expand or reduce purchases based on the size class of fish. Two-ocean sockeye (sockeye that spend two years in the ocean before returning to fresh water to spawn) are typically smaller than three-ocean fish. Each has its place in the assortment. 

Hedlund often refers to Bristol Bay as more than a fishery: It’s a “breadbasket of the wild.” He is not being poetic. In a typical year, Bristol Bay supplies markets from Seattle to Singapore, from Austin to Antwerp. This year the Bristol Bay sockeye salmon run is forecast to be 51.38 million fish, which is 38% greater than the long-term average. But the scale of production masks the intimacy of the process. Bristol Bay's sockeye salmon fishery is managed to ensure sustainable harvesting, with a focus on achieving spawning escapement goals while maximizing the harvest, full of small-scale fishers. 

“This isn’t industrial trawling,” he says. “This is one fish at a time. Picked out of nets by hand, by people whose names I often know.”

wes rose
SVP of Merchandising/Perishables for Whole Foods Market Wes Rose

Salmon-Bound Community

This model of community-rooted fishing stands in stark contrast to many of the world’s large protein supply chains. There are no factory ships here. Instead, independent fishers, many of them operating family-run set-net sites, head into the waters seasonally, working with tidal patterns and regulations that are finely tuned to ecological conditions. 

Wes Rose, SVP of merchandising/perishables, was also on this trip to stunning Bristol Bay, along with Hedlund and other leaders from Whole Foods, the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute and the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association. 

Rose has been in the grocery business long enough to have seen trends rise and fall, he says. But he admitted that nothing quite prepared him for the profound simplicity, and complexity, of what is happening in Bristol Bay. 

“I’ve been around seafood my whole career, but standing on that beach, watching families fish with their kids, seeing that multigenerational commitment, it hit me hard,” Rose said. “It reminded me why we do what we do.”

Rose emphasized that Whole Foods Market doesn’t just talk about quality standards, it lives them: “We’re known for having some of the toughest seafood standards in the industry. But for me, it’s also about respect. Respect for the fish, for the fisher, for the process.”

Indeed, in addition to the unforgettable landscapes, what makes Bristol Bay truly rare isn’t just the seafood. It’s the people.

“At headquarters, we talk about ‘values’ and ‘purpose,’ and it can start to feel like branding language,” Rose said. “But when you see how these fishers live, how hard they work, and how proud they are of what they do, you understand: This isn’t branding. This is their life. And we have a responsibility to do right by them.”

Therein lies the beauty and fragility of this fishery, Hedlund added. 

“It is resilient because of the community stewardship and biodiversity. But it’s also delicate. It depends on balance, on science, on care,” he said.

Hedlund describes the sockeye itself as a kind of miracle.

“This animal travels thousands of miles out into the ocean, turns that ocean bounty into muscle, then brings it all back here, to this exact watershed, so we can harvest that energy and return it to the food system. It’s hard to think of a more elegant or generous biological loop,” Hedlund said. 

Fisher families such as Tyga Villelli’s have worked these shores for three generations. Her 5-year-old son, Odin, already knows how to untangle a net. Each summer, her mother travels to babysit the next generation while Tyga and her cousin fish together in rafts just yards from shore.

"It’s not a job, it’s our life," Villelli said. “We don’t fish for Wall Street. We fish for our families and our future.”

Set-netting (in which stationary nets are anchored or fixed to the seabed to catch fish) is hard, physical work. In many operations, there’s no refrigeration on the skiff to get to the net, no onboard tech, just experience, grit and respect for the tides. Each fish is picked by hand, bled on-site, and hauled ashore in slings or five-gallon buckets. Or in Villelli’s operation, hand-pitched into a trailer for immediate delivery.

Hedlund sees that labor as sacred: “These aren’t anonymous industrial boats. They’re families. They know every rock, every bend in the current. That knowledge is irreplaceable.”

But there’s concern too. Some years the run is less than expected. The average age of a Bristol Bay fisher is creeping upward. Access to permits is expensive. Boats and gear require capital. Younger fishers often start as deckhands, hoping to work their way toward a permit.

“We talk about the graying of the fleet,” Hedlund says. “But you can still see the spark in the greenhorns. That gives me hope. As new opportunities open up for permits and vessels, I believe the fishery will continue to thrive. That’s why it’s key to keep fair value costs in mind across all stakeholders, so value is shared equitably for all involved in harvesting and producing this fish.”

Whole Foods’ commitment includes buying from both large operations and small set-netters who meet the brand’s rigorous standards. It also means advocating for policies that support access and fairness across the industry. 

alaska2
Landing at Katmai National Park and Preserve in southwest Alaska.

Lifting Up Industries

Whole Foods Market’s leadership in the category isn’t just defined by sustainable sourcing. It’s also measured by standing up when it matters.

In 2023, the company publicly backed Clean Water Act protections for Bristol Bay, joining tribal leaders, local fishers, and conservationists in opposing the Pebble Mine project: a proposed open-pit mine that opponents say will pose a catastrophic threat to the watershed.

Hedlund represented Whole Foods Market at the White House during the announcement. 

“We’re not just buying salmon. We’re investing in the ecosystems and people that make it possible,” he added.

On July 17 of this year, the Trump administration announced that it will defend both a 2020 decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reject a key Pebble Mine permit and the Environmental Protection Agency’s subsequent decision to protect Alaska’s Bristol Bay from future versions of Pebble Mine under the Clean Water Act.

“President Trump stands with Alaskans and with fishing communities nationwide today,” Wild Salmon Center President and CEO Guido Rahr said. “We applaud this decision to protect America’s greatest salmon stronghold, a place that supports tens of thousands of American fishing jobs and is revered by sportsmen and women across the nation.”

Meantime, Whole Foods is making investments that show up not just in policy but also purchasing and product development. 

The brand’s Seafood Code of Conduct now addresses human rights aboard vessels. All wild seafood must meet Marine Stewardship Council or Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch certification standards. And the retailer’s category innovation continues in frozen formats, convenience items, and packaging that helps reduce waste.

“We’re setting a bar,” Rose adds. “And we will keep raising it.”

A Final Catch

Beyond the sustainable fisheries of Bristol Bay, and the certifications, policies and innovations around seafood at Whole Foods, the heartbeat of this story was loudest when it was time to say goodbye to this magical land of auroras, fjords and glaciers. 

The light in Alaska seems to stretch on forever, and so does the tundra, with its millions of lakes and thousands of rivers. If you look closely you can see bear, moose, otters, seals, whales. There’s islands with walrus. And if you listen closely you can hear, well, absolutely nothing. That's the sound of the silence and solitude of the remote wilderness they call the Last Frontier.

But, the processors were still gutting. The fishers were still pulling. And those of us who were here for a little while will carry something that we will cherish forever.

"We talk a lot about values in grocery," Rose says. “This trip reminded me that values are lived. Out here, you see what that means.”

And what that means is that the future of food is not just in innovation labs or boardroom pledges. Sometimes it is barefoot on a skiff, covered in sand and mud, hauling net in the midnight sun of an Alaskan summer.

Catching sockeye.

One by one.

  • hedlund2
    Jason Hedlund explains the sockeye salmon life cycle in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
  • brooksfalls
    Bears feast on sockeye salmon in the Brooks River, near Bristol Bay. These fish follow a lifecycle that begins with eggs laid in rivers; the fish eventually migrate to Bristol Bay.
  • brooks bear
    Another Brooks River bear munching on sockeye (they peel the skin off and eat that first!).
  • plane
    Wes Rose, left, and other visitors travel to Coffee Point in Bristol Bay.
  • trident
    Sockeye moves through the Trident Seafoods plant in Bristol Bay, Alaska.

