SPONSORED CONTENT
Bring Your Shelves to Life with 19 Crimes!
19 Crimes is in high demand, and it’s invading store shelves all across the country. Consumers have been captivated by its compelling brand story, a tale that can only be described as stranger than fiction. But don’t take our word for it – download the Living Wine Labels app and let the convicts tell you themselves. Consumers are already doing exactly that, with over 1.8 million downloads and counting! Combine a unique, captivating story with award-winning wines and you have a recipe for success. Give your customers another reason to shop the wine aisle.