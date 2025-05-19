B&R Stores Promotes 2 Execs

B&R Stores Inc. has promoted two key leaders, Nick Kelso and Kevin Hennessy, effective June 1. According to the family-owned independent grocer, these executive moves “mark a strategic step forward in the company’s continued focus on leadership development, operational excellence and customer commitment.”

Kelso, a 25-year veteran of B&R, is now EVP – store operations. In his new role, Kelso will handle the overall operations of B&R’s store network across three midwestern states.

“Simply said, Nick is in charge of our stores,” noted B&R CEO Mark Griffin. “He will continue to execute our strategy of running great stores with the knowledge that the only way our company can do so is by developing and supporting great people. Any major initiative we’ve recently undertaken has Nick’s fingerprints all over it. His growth in the company closely mirrors our trend of improved performance and results.”

Added Griffin: “Nick embodies the company’s culture, developed over 60 years, with a careful and caring focus on our people and customers. He truly wants what is best for both, and he’s more than willing to fight for that. In this new role, Nick will have the opportunity to develop and execute new strategies and drive his vision for the future of our stores.”

Meanwhile, Hennessy has been promoted to SVP – merchandising and marketing, a role that expands his responsibilities to include the company’s complete go-to-market strategy, spanning item assortment, pricing, promotional activity, category management, vendor negotiations, advertising and marketing.