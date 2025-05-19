 Skip to main content

B&R Stores Promotes 2 Execs

Nick Kelso and Kevin Hennessy take on bigger roles
Nick Kelso

B&R Stores Inc. has promoted two key leaders, Nick Kelso and Kevin Hennessy, effective June 1. According to the family-owned independent grocer, these executive moves “mark a strategic step forward in the company’s continued focus on leadership development, operational excellence and customer commitment.” 

Kelso, a 25-year veteran of B&R, is now EVP – store operations. In his new role, Kelso will handle the overall operations of B&R’s store network across three midwestern states. 

“Simply said, Nick is in charge of our stores,” noted B&R CEO Mark Griffin. “He will continue to execute our strategy of running great stores with the knowledge that the only way our company can do so is by developing and supporting great people. Any major initiative we’ve recently undertaken has Nick’s fingerprints all over it. His growth in the company closely mirrors our trend of improved performance and results.”

Added Griffin: “Nick embodies the company’s culture, developed over 60 years, with a careful and caring focus on our people and customers. He truly wants what is best for both, and he’s more than willing to fight for that. In this new role, Nick will have the opportunity to develop and execute new strategies and drive his vision for the future of our stores.”

Meanwhile, Hennessy has been promoted to SVP – merchandising and marketing, a role that expands his responsibilities to include the company’s complete go-to-market strategy, spanning item assortment, pricing, promotional activity, category management, vendor negotiations, advertising and marketing.

Kevin Hennessy

“Kevin is in charge of what we sell and how we sell it,” explained Griffin. “Since joining the company in late 2016 as director of meat, Kevin brought stability and structure to a vital part of the business. He added comprehensive responsibility for all. His strategies drove sales and profitability, supported store teams, and delivered strong vendor partnerships.”

Continued Griffin: “Now Kevin will also lead our marketing strategy, which is currently undergoing a thorough review as we intensify our focus on digital. Everything Kevin does in this role will be designed to support our people’s ambitions and our stores’ success.”

These leadership changes further bolster B&R’s executive team, which also includes CFO Steve Williams, and Director of Human Resources Patsi Trotter.

“The company is fortunate to have smart, capable and experienced leaders at both our support center and across our stores,” observed Griffin. “Nick and Kevin are exemplary of the outstanding leadership we’re proud to foster throughout B&R Stores.”

Founded in 1964 by Russ and Anita Raybould, Lincoln, Neb.-based B&R Stores Inc. has grown to include several supermarket banners, among them Russ’s Market, Super Saver, Apple Market, Allen’s, Cash Saver, C&R Markets, Mason’s, and Joe’s Market in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri.

