Bottle Confusion Solution by Plus Brand

With consumers taking a more proactive approach toward wellness, functional beverages are one of the fastest-growing categories in grocery. Within that category, alkaline water sales show no signs of slowing down. Functional beverage innovator and Plus Brand Co-Founder Adam Gauer talked to Progressive Grocer about the future of functional beverages and consumer health, his company’s All-Scratch Technology, and how solving the problem of bottle confusion curtails waste in two extremely important ways.