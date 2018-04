A new line of Hispanic cheeses has been introduced under the Borden brand, and is made with authentic, high-quality ingredients. Borden's Cheese Quesadilla cheese is said to be "the perfect melting cheese," suitable for authentic quesadillas. Borden's Oaxaca cheese, a semi-soft cheese with a salty flavor, can top enchiladas, burritos or soup. And its Cheese Queso Fresco has a mild and creamy taste, and is often used to balance the flavor in spicy Mexican dishes.