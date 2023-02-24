From Boomers to Gen Z: How to Reach, Engage and Inspire Different Generations of Shoppers in 2023

Webinar Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET

In this event, Inmar Intelligence’s Tiffany Williams will share proprietary data on consumer shopping habits and digital incentive usage across generations, garnered from Inmar’s “2023 Digital Shopper Demographic Report.” She will also provide insights to help brands and retailers better understand the needs of each of these groups of shoppers. You will leave this one-hour session with a better understanding of how to reach and win Boomers, Gen Zers, and all shoppers in between.



Join us to learn:

What is influencing purchase behavior changes across generations (beyond inflation),

How each generation is finding and engaging with digital incentives,

Where are shoppers getting grocery purchase inspiration, and

Strategies you can use to engage and activate shoppers across all generations

We have compiled everything you need to know to target Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X, and Boomer shoppers in today’s volatile grocery climate.