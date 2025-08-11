Blue Apron Sets Out to Change the Meal Kit Game

For the first time, Blue Apron is debuting a permanent menu of its most-loved, top-rated meals, giving customers the ability to rely on their favorites every week.
“With this relaunch, we're introducing two new product lines focused on convenience,” noted John Adler, Blue Apron’s SVP of product innovation. “With Dish by Blue Apron, we developed a new standard for pre-made meals – ready in five minutes, full of flavor and made with ingredients you can feel good about. And with Assemble & Bake, we’re giving busy households something they’ve never had before: a five-minute prep, hands-off dinner that still delivers a home-cooked feel. These aren’t tweaks, they’re entirely new ways to help people get a great meal on the table, no matter what their day looks like.”
Additionally, for the first time, Blue Apron is debuting a permanent menu of its most-loved, top-rated meals, giving customers the ability to rely on their favorites every week.
Further, with this relaunch, Blue Apron now delivers in as few as three days to most ZIP codes across the country, making it easier to plan last-minute meals or adjust according to the week’s schedule. While no subscription is needed, customers who prefer recurring deliveries can still opt into Autoship & Save, a fully customizable program with added discounts and flexibility.
To sweeten the deal even more, Blue Apron is also introducing Blue Apron+, a premium membership program available for $9.99 per month. Members receive free shipping on all orders; unlimited streaming of food, home and travel shows via the Tastemade+ streaming service; and exclusive deals, perks and curated culinary experiences.
Since its acquisition by Wonder, Blue Apron has joined a portfolio of brands that includes media company Tastemade and food delivery service Grubhub, expanding its reach and unlocking new opportunities for seamless mealtime experiences. Blue Apron meals can now be purchased through the Wonder app, creating an experience that combines content, commerce and culinary inspiration. Wonder was started by entrepreneur Mark Lore in 2018. Since 2012, Blue Apron has delivered more than 600 million meals to households across the United States.