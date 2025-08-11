 Skip to main content

Blue Apron Sets Out to Change the Meal Kit Game

Relaunched company breaks from traditional market
The relaunch of Blue Apron marks a big sea change not only for the company, but also for the meal kit industry in general.

Meal kit pioneer Blue Apron has relaunched with a new brand identity, a bigger product lineup and subscription-free shopping. As a result, the company aims to provide more convenience, flexibility and culinary variety than ever while retaining its long-established premium ingredients and chef-designed quality.

The relaunch marks a big sea change not only for Blue Apron, but also for the meal kit industry in general. Historically featuring rigid subscriptions and fixed meal plans, the meal kit business has long assumed its customers are two- or four-person households with set, predictable needs. In contrast, Blue Apron is rolling out an à la carte approach that allows customers to purchase what they want, when they want, with no commitment necessary.

“The new Blue Apron is all about meeting customers where they are – with more flexibility, more convenience and fewer barriers,” explained Whitney Pegden, SVP and general manager of Blue Apron at Wonder, the New York-based food delivery hub that acquired Blue Apron in 2023. “We know families are juggling a lot, especially during the dinnertime rush between 5 and 8 p.m. They need options that are fast, nutritious and still feel special. That’s exactly what we’ve built – meals ready in as little as five minutes, no subscription required.”  

Blue Apron now provides more than 100 meals each week – more than double its previous assortment – with 75% of the menu offering options for customization. Customers are able to mix and match across the following three product categories:

  • Dish by Blue Apron (NEW): Pre-made meals made with high-quality ingredients and formulated to meet clear nutrition standards, including at least 20 grams of protein, a good source of fiber, and no artificial flavors or colors. With 40 rotating options, Dish meals are ready in as little as five minutes, with no prep or cleanup.
  • Assemble & Bake (NEW): One-pan family-friendly meals featuring pre-chopped and prepared ingredients that require only five minutes or less of prep. Created for busy nights, these meals aim to deliver variety and comfort with minimal effort with 15 rotating weekly options and 10 always-available favorites.
  • Meal Kits: Blue Apron’s signature offering is now faster and more flexible than ever. Recipes range from quick weeknight dinners to gourmet culinary experiences, made with premium ingredients and designed for all skill levels.
For the first time, Blue Apron is debuting a permanent menu of its most-loved, top-rated meals, giving customers the ability to rely on their favorites every week.

“With this relaunch, we're introducing two new product lines focused on convenience,” noted John Adler, Blue Apron’s SVP of product innovation. “With Dish by Blue Apron, we developed a new standard for pre-made meals – ready in five minutes, full of flavor and made with ingredients you can feel good about. And with Assemble & Bake, we’re giving busy households something they’ve never had before: a five-minute prep, hands-off dinner that still delivers a home-cooked feel. These aren’t tweaks, they’re entirely new ways to help people get a great meal on the table, no matter what their day looks like.”

Additionally, for the first time, Blue Apron is debuting a permanent menu of its most-loved, top-rated meals, giving customers the ability to rely on their favorites every week.

Further, with this relaunch, Blue Apron now delivers in as few as three days to most ZIP codes across the country, making it easier to plan last-minute meals or adjust according to the week’s schedule. While no subscription is needed, customers who prefer recurring deliveries can still opt into Autoship & Save, a fully customizable program with added discounts and flexibility.

To sweeten the deal even more, Blue Apron is also introducing Blue Apron+, a premium membership program available for $9.99 per month. Members receive free shipping on all orders; unlimited streaming of food, home and travel shows via the Tastemade+ streaming service; and exclusive deals, perks and curated culinary experiences. 

Since its acquisition by Wonder, Blue Apron has joined a portfolio of brands that includes media company Tastemade and food delivery service Grubhub, expanding its reach and unlocking new opportunities for seamless mealtime experiences. Blue Apron meals can now be purchased through the Wonder app, creating an experience that combines content, commerce and culinary inspiration. Wonder was started by entrepreneur Mark Lore in 2018. Since 2012, Blue Apron has delivered more than 600 million meals to households across the United States.

