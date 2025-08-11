Blue Apron Sets Out to Change the Meal Kit Game

The relaunch of Blue Apron marks a big sea change not only for the company, but also for the meal kit industry in general.

Meal kit pioneer Blue Apron has relaunched with a new brand identity, a bigger product lineup and subscription-free shopping. As a result, the company aims to provide more convenience, flexibility and culinary variety than ever while retaining its long-established premium ingredients and chef-designed quality.

The relaunch marks a big sea change not only for Blue Apron, but also for the meal kit industry in general. Historically featuring rigid subscriptions and fixed meal plans, the meal kit business has long assumed its customers are two- or four-person households with set, predictable needs. In contrast, Blue Apron is rolling out an à la carte approach that allows customers to purchase what they want, when they want, with no commitment necessary.

“The new Blue Apron is all about meeting customers where they are – with more flexibility, more convenience and fewer barriers,” explained Whitney Pegden, SVP and general manager of Blue Apron at Wonder, the New York-based food delivery hub that acquired Blue Apron in 2023. “We know families are juggling a lot, especially during the dinnertime rush between 5 and 8 p.m. They need options that are fast, nutritious and still feel special. That’s exactly what we’ve built – meals ready in as little as five minutes, no subscription required.”

Blue Apron now provides more than 100 meals each week – more than double its previous assortment – with 75% of the menu offering options for customization. Customers are able to mix and match across the following three product categories: