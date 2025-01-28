BJ’s Supports Expansion With New Distribution Center in Ohio

BJ’s has opened more than 30 new stores over the past five years, with its latest opening in Louisville, Ky., later this month. Additionally, BJ’s reports that it has increased membership by more than 35% over that period and now boasts 7.5 million members.

The Louisville club is the latest in a string of new locations throughout the country for BJ’s. The company cut the ribbon on a new store in St. Johns, Fla., which is south of Jacksonville, on Dec. 20. Additionally, BJ's opened three new clubs and four new gas stations during its third quarter, ended Nov. 2, including one store in West Palm Beach, Fla., and another in Carmel, Ind., near Indianapolis.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 190-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.