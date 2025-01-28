 Skip to main content

BJ’s Supports Expansion With New Distribution Center in Ohio

500,000-square-foot facility is slated to open in early 2027
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
BJs Wholesale Club
BJ's is growing its distribution network as it continues expanding its footprint across the U.S.

In an effort to support operations as it widens its footprint across the United States, BJ’s Wholesale Club is building a new distribution center in the Midwest. Located in Commercial Point, Ohio, just south of Columbus, this will mark BJ’s fourth ambient distribution center and joins eight club stores in the Buckeye State.

The 500,000-square-foot distribution center, set to open in early 2027, will feature a future-ready solution from Swisslog that includes automated pallet storage, case-handling equipment and mixed-case pallet building. It will also serve as a hub to replenish ambient-temperature grocery and general merchandise items throughout the club retailer’s network.

“Our business has grown meaningfully over the years, and we continue to invest in our supply chain to better serve members,” said Krystyna Kostka, SVP, chief supply chain officer at BJ’s. “With the opening of this new distribution center, we’ll have the agility to support our clubs more efficiently than ever – ensuring members have the products they need, when and where they expect them – all at unbeatable value.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

BJ’s has opened more than 30 new stores over the past five years, with its latest opening in Louisville, Ky., later this month. Additionally, BJ’s reports that it has increased membership by more than 35% over that period and now boasts 7.5 million members.

The Louisville club is the latest in a string of new locations throughout the country for BJ’s. The company cut the ribbon on a new store in St. Johns, Fla., which is south of Jacksonville, on Dec. 20. Additionally, BJ's opened three new clubs and four new gas stations during its third quarter, ended Nov. 2, including one store in West Palm Beach, Fla., and another in Carmel, Ind., near Indianapolis.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 190-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds