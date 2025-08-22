BJ’s Reaches Milestone of 8M Members in Q2
Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) rose to $786.4 million in BJ’s latest quarter, compared with the $750.3 million attained during the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by more labor and occupancy costs as a result of new club and gas station openings. Additionally, an increase in the number of owned clubs has resulted in increased depreciation expense YoY.
Net income jumped to $150.7 million compared with last year’s $145.0 million.
EPS and adjusted EPS came in at $1.14 for Q2 FY2025.
“Our business model continues to perform and build upon momentum as we grow membership and gain market share even in a dynamic environment. We enter the back half of the year on solid footing and confident in our ability to deliver strong results,” said Eddy. “We are on a powerful trajectory, and our teams remain steadfast towards executing on our long-term objectives.”
Raising Expectations?
The company provided an updated outlook for fiscal 2025, ending Jan. 31, 2026.
“We are pleased with the performance of business, year to date, and are confident in the outlook for the back half. We continue to see a top-line range aligned with our previous outlook, but we are narrowing and increasing our range on the bottom line,” noted Laura Felice, EVP, CFO at BJ’s.
The club retailer predicts comparable-club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, to increase 2.0% to 3.5% YoY; adjusted EPS to range from $4.20 to $4.35; and capital expenditures to amount to approximately $800 million.
BJ’s plans to open eight more clubs this year, with a location in Warner Robins, Ga., set to debut in early September, and seven more clubs for Q4. The traditionally East Coast- based retailer will enter the DFW market early next year, with several clubs planned for the booming Texas region.
Overall, BJ’s remains on track to add 25 to 30 new clubs in two years.
Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s operates 255 clubs and 190 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.