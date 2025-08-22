BJ’s Reaches Milestone of 8M Members in Q2

BJ's will enter the DFW market early next year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club delivered solid results in its second quarter, ended Aug. 2.

Total comparable-club sales decreased by 0.3% year over year (YoY) due to declining retail prices of fuel. However, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, comparable-club sales increased by 2.3% YoY, led by traffic growth.

According to data from location intelligence firm Placer.ai, BJ's posted positive Q2 visit growth of 5.0%, with expansion strategies driving overall traffic growth. Same-store visits also increased slightly, by 1.3%.

The company's digital business continues to grow, with digitally enabled comparable-sales growth of 34%, reflecting two-year stacked comp growth of 56%.

Membership fee income increased by 9.0% YoY to $123.3 million. This was driven by an 8 million-member milestone in the quarter. The rise was also driven by an increase in annual membership fees that became effective in January 2025, the company’s first membership hike in seven years.

Gross profit grew to $1.01 billion in Q2 compared with last year’s $956.6 million. Merchandise gross margin rate, which excludes gasoline sales and membership fee income, increased by 10 basis points over the same quarter of fiscal 2024.

The perishables, grocery and sundries division led Q2 performance with healthy 3% comparable growth.

“The investments we’ve made in both Fresh 2.0 and our category management process have driven continued share gains across our consumables franchise,” said BJ’s Chairman and CEO Bob Eddy during the company’s earnings call. “We saw the most strength in perishable categories like dairy, meat and fresh produce.”