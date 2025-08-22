 Skip to main content

BJ’s Reaches Milestone of 8M Members in Q2

Club retailer hopes to continue momentum for rest of FY2025
Marian Zboraj
BJ's
BJ's will enter the DFW market early next year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club delivered solid results in its second quarter, ended Aug. 2.

Total comparable-club sales decreased by 0.3% year over year (YoY) due to declining retail prices of fuel. However, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, comparable-club sales increased by 2.3% YoY, led by traffic growth.  

According to data from location intelligence firm Placer.ai, BJ's posted positive Q2 visit growth of 5.0%, with expansion strategies driving overall traffic growth. Same-store visits also increased slightly, by 1.3%.

The company's digital business continues to grow, with digitally enabled comparable-sales growth of 34%, reflecting two-year stacked comp growth of 56%. 

Membership fee income increased by 9.0% YoY to $123.3 million. This was driven by an 8 million-member milestone in the quarter. The rise was also driven by an increase in annual membership fees that became effective in January 2025, the company’s first membership hike in seven years. 

Gross profit grew to $1.01 billion in Q2 compared with last year’s $956.6 million. Merchandise gross margin rate, which excludes gasoline sales and membership fee income, increased by 10 basis points over the same quarter of fiscal 2024. 

The perishables, grocery and sundries division led Q2 performance with healthy 3% comparable growth.

“The investments we’ve made in both Fresh 2.0 and our category management process have driven continued share gains across our consumables franchise,” said BJ’s Chairman and CEO Bob Eddy during the company’s earnings call. “We saw the most strength in perishable categories like dairy, meat and fresh produce.”

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) rose to $786.4 million in BJ’s latest quarter, compared with the $750.3 million attained during the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by more labor and occupancy costs as a result of new club and gas station openings. Additionally, an increase in the number of owned clubs has resulted in increased depreciation expense YoY.

Net income jumped to $150.7 million compared with last year’s $145.0 million. 

EPS and adjusted EPS came in at $1.14 for Q2 FY2025. 

“Our business model continues to perform and build upon momentum as we grow membership and gain market share even in a dynamic environment. We enter the back half of the year on solid footing and confident in our ability to deliver strong results,” said Eddy. “We are on a powerful trajectory, and our teams remain steadfast towards executing on our long-term objectives.”

Raising Expectations?

The company provided an updated outlook for fiscal 2025, ending Jan. 31, 2026.

“We are pleased with the performance of business, year to date, and are confident in the outlook for the back half. We continue to see a top-line range aligned with our previous outlook, but we are narrowing and increasing our range on the bottom line,” noted Laura Felice, EVP, CFO at BJ’s.

The club retailer predicts comparable-club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, to increase 2.0% to 3.5% YoY; adjusted EPS to range from $4.20 to $4.35; and capital expenditures to amount to approximately $800 million.

BJ’s plans to open eight more clubs this year, with a location in Warner Robins, Ga., set to debut in early September, and seven more clubs for Q4. The traditionally East Coast- based retailer will enter the DFW market early next year, with several clubs planned for the booming Texas region.

Overall, BJ’s remains on track to add 25 to 30 new clubs in two years.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s operates 255 clubs and 190 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

