BJ's Continues Club Growth With Georgia Location

BJ’s Wholesale Club has revealed that its new club, in Warner Robins, Ga., will open its doors on Sept. 12.

The club, located at 6201 Watson Boulevard, will feature an on-site BJ’s Gas location that will open for business on Aug. 27.

Local shoppers can join the new club now with limited-time exclusive offers.

Once operational, the Warner Robins BJ’s will partner with Middle Georgia Community Food Bank by regularly donating produce, meat, dairy products and more to support the community.