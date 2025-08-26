 Skip to main content

BJ's Continues Club Growth With Georgia Location

Company also issues statement in response to inquiries about grocery stores’ efforts to reduce prices
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
BJ's Exterior
BJ's will open its Warner Robins, Ga., location next month.

BJ’s Wholesale Club has revealed that its new club, in Warner Robins, Ga., will open its doors on Sept. 12.

The club, located at 6201 Watson Boulevard, will feature an on-site BJ’s Gas location that will open for business on Aug. 27.

Local shoppers can join the new club now with limited-time exclusive offers.

Once operational, the Warner Robins BJ’s will partner with Middle Georgia Community Food Bank by regularly donating produce, meat, dairy products and more to support the community.

“We’re looking forward to taking care of the families who depend on us in our newest community,” said Stacey Ann King, club manager at Warner Robins BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re bringing unbeatable value, assortment and convenience to Warner Robins, and we know our members will love saving up to 25% off grocery store prices every day.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

In fact, the Marlborough, Mass.-based company recently issued a statement in response to inquiries about grocery stores' recent efforts to reduce prices, as evidenced by a recent Stop & Shop program.

“There’s no news here,” said Bob Eddy, chairman and CEO of BJ’s Wholesale Club. “As Massachusetts families know, BJ’s has stood for unbeatable value for more than 40 years. Our members save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day. It’s been that way for a long time, and we invite shoppers tired of paying high grocery store prices to visit one of our clubs to start saving.”

Indeed, more consumers seem to be accepting BJ's invitation, as the company recently reached a membership milestone of 8 million.

According to the company, on average, families save $500 a year shopping at BJ’s. 

Meanwhile, the company is also gearing up to unveil a new club in Springfield, Mass., later in the year. This will be the company’s first new location in its home state in 13 years.

BJ’s operates 255 clubs and 190 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds