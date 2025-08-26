BJ's Continues Club Growth With Georgia Location
In fact, the Marlborough, Mass.-based company recently issued a statement in response to inquiries about grocery stores' recent efforts to reduce prices, as evidenced by a recent Stop & Shop program.
“There’s no news here,” said Bob Eddy, chairman and CEO of BJ’s Wholesale Club. “As Massachusetts families know, BJ’s has stood for unbeatable value for more than 40 years. Our members save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day. It’s been that way for a long time, and we invite shoppers tired of paying high grocery store prices to visit one of our clubs to start saving.”
Indeed, more consumers seem to be accepting BJ's invitation, as the company recently reached a membership milestone of 8 million.
According to the company, on average, families save $500 a year shopping at BJ’s.
Meanwhile, the company is also gearing up to unveil a new club in Springfield, Mass., later in the year. This will be the company’s first new location in its home state in 13 years.
BJ’s operates 255 clubs and 190 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.