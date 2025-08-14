 Skip to main content

Birdzi, eGrowcery Team Up for Integrated Retail Solutions

Unified commerce platform and customer intelligence company roll out new partnership
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
egrowcery
Birdzi and eGrowcery announce strategic partnership to offer integrated retail solutions.

In another pooling of tech efforts, eGrowcery and Birdzi announced that they are integrating their technologies through a new partnership. Through this arrangement, retailers can take leverage both eGrowcery’s white label united commerce platform and Birdzi’s AI-driven personalization and customer engagement tools.

"This partnership with Birdzi represents another step forward in our mission to help retailers engage shoppers at every point in their buying journey,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based eGrowcery. “By integrating our omnichannel platform with Birdzi’s personalization engine, we’re giving retailers the tools they need to build trust, drive bigger baskets and create lasting customer relationships."

[RELATED: The 2025 Grocery Tech Trends Study]

Added Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder of Bridgewater, N.J.-headquartered Birdzi: "Collaborating with market-leading partners like eGrowcery allows us to make our customers’ jobs easier and their businesses more successful. Together, we’re delivering scalable, efficient and tailored solutions that empower retailers to inspire loyalty and deliver curated experiences to every shopper."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

According to both companies, the combined solution simplifies operations, integrates with existing POS back-office systems and accelerates the deployment of digital and in-store technologies. In addition to enabling more personalized promotions and loyalty rewards, the combined solutions are set up to give retailers more visibility into consumer behaviors for more effective marketing campaigns.

One retail customer weighed in on the new partnership. "The alliance between eGrowcery and Birdzi will help Brookshire Brothers better serve our shoppers at every touchpoint by providing a comprehensive platform for marketing and merchandising outreach. We look forward to the joint innovations they develop,” remarked Corry Lankford, director of marketing at Texas-based Brookshire Brothers, Inc.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds