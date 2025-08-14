Birdzi, eGrowcery Team Up for Integrated Retail Solutions

In another pooling of tech efforts, eGrowcery and Birdzi announced that they are integrating their technologies through a new partnership. Through this arrangement, retailers can take leverage both eGrowcery’s white label united commerce platform and Birdzi’s AI-driven personalization and customer engagement tools.

"This partnership with Birdzi represents another step forward in our mission to help retailers engage shoppers at every point in their buying journey,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based eGrowcery. “By integrating our omnichannel platform with Birdzi’s personalization engine, we’re giving retailers the tools they need to build trust, drive bigger baskets and create lasting customer relationships."

Added Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder of Bridgewater, N.J.-headquartered Birdzi: "Collaborating with market-leading partners like eGrowcery allows us to make our customers’ jobs easier and their businesses more successful. Together, we’re delivering scalable, efficient and tailored solutions that empower retailers to inspire loyalty and deliver curated experiences to every shopper."