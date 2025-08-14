Birdzi, eGrowcery Team Up for Integrated Retail Solutions
According to both companies, the combined solution simplifies operations, integrates with existing POS back-office systems and accelerates the deployment of digital and in-store technologies. In addition to enabling more personalized promotions and loyalty rewards, the combined solutions are set up to give retailers more visibility into consumer behaviors for more effective marketing campaigns.
One retail customer weighed in on the new partnership. "The alliance between eGrowcery and Birdzi will help Brookshire Brothers better serve our shoppers at every touchpoint by providing a comprehensive platform for marketing and merchandising outreach. We look forward to the joint innovations they develop,” remarked Corry Lankford, director of marketing at Texas-based Brookshire Brothers, Inc.