Big Y Opens 1 of 2 New Supermarkets in Massachusetts

Additionally, the Westborough kitchen and deli offers Big Y Quick, Easy meal options and a variety of made-to-order favorites like fish and chips, hand-tossed pizza by the slice or whole pie, fresh sushi, and custom-made subs and paninis.

[RELATED: Exclusive - Is This Concept the Future of the In-Store Deli?]

“We are thrilled to join the Westborough community and welcome our new neighbors,” said Michael P. D’Amour, president and CEO of Big Y. “At Big Y, we’re committed to delivering the quality, care and service that families can count on. Our friendly team is ready to make Westborough feel right at home.”

Grand-opening festivities will begin on Aug. 28, including giveaways, special offers and sample tastings. All myBigY Members with their accounts' preferred store set as Westborough will receive 500 myBigY Rewards points when $10 is spent in a single transaction now through Nov. 12.

Another new Big Y is slated to open in Uxbridge, Mass., in early October.

Big Y was named among Newsweek’s America's Most Trustworthy Companies for 2025. The company came in at No. 8 in the Grocery & Convenience Store category.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. It operates locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with more than 10,000 employees. The company is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.