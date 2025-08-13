BevAlc Consumption Drops Again

The buzz about the state of the adult beverage market continues. According to a poll released this week by Gallup, the percentage of U.S. adults who say they drink alcohol has dropped to its lowest level since the research company began tracking such consumption trends in 1939.

Gallup’s annual Consumption Habits survey found that 54% of consumers in this country are BevAlc consumers, down from the 60% rate that held fairly steady from 1997 to 2023. The percentage dropped to 58% in 2024 before dipping another 4% over the past year.

The trend is especially notable among younger consumers. Per Gallup’s research, an even 50% of young adults report that they drink 21+ beverages. That said, the poll shows that imbibing is less popular now among middle-aged and older adults, too.