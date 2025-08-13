 Skip to main content

BevAlc Consumption Drops Again

New Gallup survey shows 90-year low in adults who say they drink adult beverages
Lynn Petrak
gallup chart
Source: Gallup Consumption Habits Survey, 2025.

The buzz about the state of the adult beverage market continues. According to a poll released this week by Gallup, the percentage of U.S. adults who say they drink alcohol has dropped to its lowest level since the research company began tracking such consumption trends in 1939.

Gallup’s annual Consumption Habits survey found that 54% of consumers in this country are BevAlc consumers, down from the 60% rate that held fairly steady from 1997 to 2023. The percentage dropped to 58% in 2024 before dipping another 4% over the past year. 

The trend is especially notable among younger consumers. Per Gallup’s research, an even 50% of young adults report that they drink 21+ beverages. That said, the poll shows that imbibing is less popular now among middle-aged and older adults, too.

Gallup addresssed some possible trends behind the shifting behaviors. “Declines in alcohol consumption do not appear to be caused by people shifting to other mood-altering substances — in particular, recreational marijuana, which is now legal in about half of U.S. states. Although marijuana use is higher than a decade ago, it has been fairly steady over the past four years and thus doesn’t appear to be a factor in people choosing not to drink alcohol,” the company pointed out in the report.

gallup perception poll chart
Concerns about health and wellness are fueling changes in alcohol consumption among Americans, Gallup found.

What is making an impact, the company noted, is the perception about the health and wellness effects of alcohol consumption. For the first time in Gallup's tracking of this category, a majority of respondents (53%) reported that even drinking in moderation is bad for one’s health. 

As for what they are buying when opting for adult beverages, beer remains the most frequently consumed BevAlc product, followed by liquor and wine. “This is broadly consistent with the patterns seen over the past six years, when liquor has roughly matched wine as people's drink of choice,” Gallup's pollsters shared.

Men are more likely than women to drink beer (52% vs. 23%), while more woman than men consume wine (44% vs. 14%). Liquor consumption is more even, coming in around 30% for both genders.

Gallup’s full report is available online.

