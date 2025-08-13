BevAlc Consumption Drops Again

Concerns about health and wellness are fueling changes in alcohol consumption among Americans, Gallup found.
What is making an impact, the company noted, is the perception about the health and wellness effects of alcohol consumption. For the first time in Gallup's tracking of this category, a majority of respondents (53%) reported that even drinking in moderation is bad for one’s health.
As for what they are buying when opting for adult beverages, beer remains the most frequently consumed BevAlc product, followed by liquor and wine. “This is broadly consistent with the patterns seen over the past six years, when liquor has roughly matched wine as people's drink of choice,” Gallup's pollsters shared.
Men are more likely than women to drink beer (52% vs. 23%), while more woman than men consume wine (44% vs. 14%). Liquor consumption is more even, coming in around 30% for both genders.
Gallup’s full report is available online.