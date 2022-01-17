Ben & Jerry’s Non-Dairy Collection Additions

The No. 1 producer of super-premium nondairy desserts, Ben & Jerry’s, has now added two more core flavors to its extensive collection of certified-vegan nondairy options. The brand’s inventiveness enables both flavors to feature a spoonable core that goes straight down the middle of the pint. Non-Dairy Boom Chocolatta is a mocha and caramel frozen dessert with fudge flakes, gluten-free chocolate cookies and a gluten-free chocolate cookie core, while Non-Dairy Bananas Foster has a banana and cinnamon base with almond toffee pieces and a salted caramel core. Ben & Jerry’s began making non-dairy frozen desserts in 2016, due to popular demand. These latest flavors bring the brand’s nondairy options to a total of 18 in the United States — almost 40% of its entire flavor lineup. In addition to being nondairy and vegan, both additions are also certified gluten-free. Boom Chocolatta and Bananas Foster retail for a suggested price range of $4.49-$5.79 per pint of either.