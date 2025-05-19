 Skip to main content
Bashas’ Family of Stores Boasts Aisles of Authenticity

Food retailer's focus on community, service and value pays off
Gina Acosta
Gina Acosta, Progressive Grocer
Food City team members, back row from left: Carrie Strait, Sergio Ramos, Alex Mota, Danny Hosler, Miguel Sabino and Bryant Wohlgemuth. Front row from left: Aaron Figueroa, Saul Oblea, Mari Prieto, Ashley Guadian, Dua Hassan, Jorge Alvarez and Jesse Muñoz.

The corn and flour tortillas are still warm in their bags when I walk into the Food City store in Chandler, Ariz., on a sunny February day. 

Nearby, containers of tortilla chips dusted with cinnamon sugar tempt shoppers, as do the packages of freshly roasted chiles, Mexican-style charcoal-grilled chicken, and buñuelos, a typical Latino dessert made from fried dough.

It’s mid-morning and the Food City team is busy making not just tortillas, breads and cakes, but also the ladies in the deli in particular have been hard at work since early morning, cooking caldo de res, breakfast burritos and tamales for customers needing to start the day with more than just coffee. So many items at Food City are fresh, handcrafted and hecho en casa, or “made in house,” which is actually the point. Food City is a brand on a mission to win shoppers through community, authenticity and value. According to Steve Mayer, president of the Bashas’ Family of Stores, so far it’s been mission accomplished. 

“The future looks bright,” Mayer says. “We are poised for growth as an enterprise and as an operating company. Our diverse brand portfolio is just one of the ways we meet the needs of different markets. As communities’ needs shift, we align our services with those needs, and over the years we have shifted from a Bashas’ brand to Food City with great success. We will continue to find ways to expand our brands inside and outside Arizona.”

For grocery executives seeking a deeper understanding of how to balance traditional grocery operations with transformation, the story of Bashas’ and its growing Food City banner offers a compelling blueprint. 

In the bakery, bolillos, conchas, pan dulce and guava-filled empanadas are arranged in self-serve displays reminiscent of traditional Mexican markets.

Culture, Purpose and a New Chapter 

When brothers Ike and Eddie Basha Sr. opened the first Bashas’ grocery store, in 1932, their mission was to provide exceptional service, deliver their personal best, exceed customers’ expectations and offer quality products at competitive prices. For Bashas’ leadership, that core purpose remains at the heart of the company’s 93 years of success. But now, Bashas’ has another, shared purpose after being acquired in 2021 by The Raley’s Companies, based in West Sacramento, Calif.

“Bashas’ founding principles of excellence in guest service, high-quality merchandise and value for the dollar have stood the test of time and remain with us today,” Mayer notes. “Our culture and core values center around supporting our team members and our communities, and it is those core elements that have brought us into a relationship within The Raley’s Companies. To remain relevant, like we have for over 90 years, we remain focused on our shared purpose of Changing the Way the World Eats, One Plate at a Time, supporting our core business with keeping our guests at the center of decisions, coupled with technology advancements and leadership development for our most important assets: our team members.”

Bashas’ has such a strong connection to the community that when I stopped at a Starbucks to ask for directions on my way to the new Bashas’ headquarters building, a friendly barista mentioned that her family has been shopping at Bashas’ stores for generations and “would never shop anywhere else.”

Bashas’, which encompasses the Food City banner plus the Bashas’, Diné, AJ’s Fine Foods and Eddie’s Country Store formats, currently operates 112 stores in Arizona and the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. Since the acquisition by The Raley’s Companies, Bashas’ has been accelerating innovation and growth while sticking to its core values – a purpose that the companies share. 

“Our strategy has not changed when it comes to serving our guests the best way we can,” Mayer emphasizes. “Our focus on innovation while enhancing our approach towards the best fresh products, fair and consistent pricing, and an overall easy shopping experience has only enhanced. Challenges come anytime there is change, but in our experience, the benefits have much outweighed them. To name just a few, the infusion of technology, enhanced analytics and a revitalized program centered on leadership with purpose will push up into the next 90 years of serving Arizona.”

Ralph Woodward, SVP of operations, and President Steve Mayer, of Bashas’ Family of Stores.
From left, Ralph Woodward, SVP of operations, and President Steve Mayer, of Bashas’ Family of Stores.

The Magic of Masa

Among Bashas’ banners, Food City is perhaps the most dynamic expression of its community-first ethos. Targeting America’s changing demographics – multicultural consumers will outnumber white consumers by 2042 – Food City is more than a grocery store, it’s a cultural entertainment destination. From its authentic tortillerias and bakeries to its restaurant offering scratch-made dishes, and its outdoor dining and entertainment space, the format is rooted in the traditions and tastes of a rapidly growing and diversifying customer base.

During the holidays, massive quantities of tamale masa are prepared on-site, drawing loyal customers who return year after year. In the bakery, bolillos, conchas, pan dulce and guava-filled empanadas are arranged in self-serve displays reminiscent of traditional Mexican markets. And in the deli, which is really more like a restaurant, shoppers can find house-made ceviche, rice, beans, and quesadillas assembled to order. The outdoor patio space has a stage for live music, and freshly prepared meals served tableside. Sometimes, a team member grills whole chickens over hot charcoals outside. 

These aren’t just stores, they’re also community gathering places.

“Food City is not about putting a few Hispanic items in an aisle,” Mayer observes. “The whole store reflects the community. It’s immersive. It’s authentic. And our team members take incredible pride in that.”

That pride is palpable among the more than a dozen team members who showed off their beautiful store in February, many of whom have worked at Food City for decades. Some have risen through the ranks from entry-level roles to leadership positions, creating a deep sense of ownership. Team members beam with enthusiasm as they explain the intricacies of tortilla production, pozole preparation or the artistry behind a tres leches cake.

“Not only does Food City embrace and celebrate everything about Hispanic foods and culture by offering culturally relevant products to enrich traditional Latino dishes, but we focus on convenient access to seasonal products and everyday specialties like pan dulce, marinated meats and freshly made tortillas,” Mayer says. “A great example of this access is our seasonal road show during key holiday seasons, like Lent and tamale season, where we set up special areas in our stores that celebrate the important role that food plays during these times of year.”

The decor and merchandising at Food City are designed to reflect cultural celebrations – from Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) to tamale season – making the stores not just shopping destinations, but also sites of cultural affirmation. Food demonstrations, holiday-themed displays and bilingual signage reinforce the connection between the store and the community it serves.

Another important pillar of the Food City value proposition is, well, value. While the format is deeply connected to Latino culture, it also appeals to a diverse segment of value-driven shoppers. With 46 locations across Arizona, Food City serves communities that other retailers have historically underserved.

“Quality and affordability are key components of our business, and we rely on our procurement and quality assurance teams to maintain the highest standards,” Mayer notes. “Food City’s pricing strategy is a critical component of who we are and how we serve. Our focus on value and quality is brought to life through our weekly pricing promotions like Produce Wednesdays, Meat Department Thursdays and our recently launched digital discount program called Mi Club. We rely on our category buyers and our merchandising team to source the best products and the best prices to support our promotions and loyalty offers, ultimately serving our guests.”

At Food City, team members beam with enthusiasm as they explain the intricacies of tortilla production, pozole preparation or the artistry behind a tres leches cake.

One Plate at a Time

The Raley’s Companies’ purpose of Changing the Way We Eat, One Plate at a Time has been deeply resonant for Bashas’ – so much so that the slogan is displayed in big black letters at the entrance to the new Bashas’ Support Center, in Chandler. But, far from being a top-down mandate, it reflects a desire to empower communities with healthier choices, not dictate them. 

“We’re not here to preach,” Mayer asserts. “We’re here to provide options and be a resource. If someone wants to eat healthier, we want to be there with solutions, not judgment.”

This shared purpose has also influenced store-level initiatives, from nutritional labeling programs to an expanded focus on fresh, local produce. The result is a company that feels modern yet deeply grounded in its roots and autonomy, which is by design. Bashas’ has been brought into The Raley’s Companies’ enterprise structure. Legal compliance, tech infrastructure and human resources now draw from a centralized expertise pool at Raley’s. But the Bashas’ leadership is free to focus on execution in its markets. 

“It’s like having a built-in share group,” Mayer explains. “We collaborate with our counterparts in California to exchange ideas on logistics, technology and merchandising. We’re able to test and learn from each other without the competitive pressure that exists between unaffiliated companies. There’s a level of sophistication now that we didn’t have before. It helps us move faster and smarter.”

In Chandler, the modern, two-story support center houses around 200 employees across merchandising, analytics, operations, marketing and more. With digital connectivity, flexible meeting spaces, and even a café offering free coffee, tea and healthy snacks, the HQ is more than an office – it’s a true support center designed to energize the organization.

Team members from Raley’s divisions visit regularly, using shared workspaces, which further strengthens collaboration. The building embodies the principle of servant leadership: Everyone is there to support the stores.

“This space has allowed us to bring together people who hadn’t worked face to face in years,” Mayer says. “It’s not just efficient – it strengthens our culture.”

What’s more, Bashas’ has implemented leadership development programs like Tracker and Leader Launch to prepare team members for store leadership and department head roles.

“In the past, you’d hand someone the keys and say, ‘Good luck,’” Mayer notes. “That’s not how we do it anymore. We provide training, mentorship and ongoing support so people are truly ready.”

Leader Launch targets aspiring leaders interested in department management, while Tracker is designed for assistant store team leaders preparing them for top store roles. Both programs include classroom instruction, mentorship and real-world experience.

These initiatives are helping Bashas’ build a robust internal pipeline. They’re also helping foster inclusion, particularly at Food City, where many team members come from the communities they serve. Leadership development becomes not only a business strategy, but also a mechanism for upward mobility.

“Retention improves when people see a future for themselves,” Mayer says. “We’re investing in their growth, not just their labor.”

With plans to expand both within and beyond Arizona, Bashas’ is going to need to keep its workforce pipeline full. Executives are currently evaluating new store sites, looking not only for population growth, but also for cultural fit. While Mayer declines to share specifics, he confirms interest in both in-state and out-of-state opportunities. 

“We have brands that travel well,” he says, “and we have the operational backbone to support them.”

Technology and sustainability are also on the roadmap. The company is piloting more digital engagement tools — from loyalty apps to personalized promotions — and looking into solar integration and food waste reduction efforts. “Innovation doesn’t mean abandoning our roots,” Mayer contends. “It means making them stronger.”

Bashas’ proves that honoring its legacy doesn’t mean resisting change; it means evolving with intention, guided by purpose and grounded in people.

As Mayer puts it: “We’re proud of who we are, but we’re even more excited about where we’re going.” 

