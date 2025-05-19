Bashas’ Family of Stores Boasts Aisles of Authenticity

At Food City, team members beam with enthusiasm as they explain the intricacies of tortilla production, pozole preparation or the artistry behind a tres leches cake.
One Plate at a Time
The Raley’s Companies’ purpose of Changing the Way We Eat, One Plate at a Time has been deeply resonant for Bashas’ – so much so that the slogan is displayed in big black letters at the entrance to the new Bashas’ Support Center, in Chandler. But, far from being a top-down mandate, it reflects a desire to empower communities with healthier choices, not dictate them.
“We’re not here to preach,” Mayer asserts. “We’re here to provide options and be a resource. If someone wants to eat healthier, we want to be there with solutions, not judgment.”
This shared purpose has also influenced store-level initiatives, from nutritional labeling programs to an expanded focus on fresh, local produce. The result is a company that feels modern yet deeply grounded in its roots and autonomy, which is by design. Bashas’ has been brought into The Raley’s Companies’ enterprise structure. Legal compliance, tech infrastructure and human resources now draw from a centralized expertise pool at Raley’s. But the Bashas’ leadership is free to focus on execution in its markets.
“It’s like having a built-in share group,” Mayer explains. “We collaborate with our counterparts in California to exchange ideas on logistics, technology and merchandising. We’re able to test and learn from each other without the competitive pressure that exists between unaffiliated companies. There’s a level of sophistication now that we didn’t have before. It helps us move faster and smarter.”
In Chandler, the modern, two-story support center houses around 200 employees across merchandising, analytics, operations, marketing and more. With digital connectivity, flexible meeting spaces, and even a café offering free coffee, tea and healthy snacks, the HQ is more than an office – it’s a true support center designed to energize the organization.
Team members from Raley’s divisions visit regularly, using shared workspaces, which further strengthens collaboration. The building embodies the principle of servant leadership: Everyone is there to support the stores.
“This space has allowed us to bring together people who hadn’t worked face to face in years,” Mayer says. “It’s not just efficient – it strengthens our culture.”
What’s more, Bashas’ has implemented leadership development programs like Tracker and Leader Launch to prepare team members for store leadership and department head roles.
“In the past, you’d hand someone the keys and say, ‘Good luck,’” Mayer notes. “That’s not how we do it anymore. We provide training, mentorship and ongoing support so people are truly ready.”
Leader Launch targets aspiring leaders interested in department management, while Tracker is designed for assistant store team leaders preparing them for top store roles. Both programs include classroom instruction, mentorship and real-world experience.
These initiatives are helping Bashas’ build a robust internal pipeline. They’re also helping foster inclusion, particularly at Food City, where many team members come from the communities they serve. Leadership development becomes not only a business strategy, but also a mechanism for upward mobility.
“Retention improves when people see a future for themselves,” Mayer says. “We’re investing in their growth, not just their labor.”
With plans to expand both within and beyond Arizona, Bashas’ is going to need to keep its workforce pipeline full. Executives are currently evaluating new store sites, looking not only for population growth, but also for cultural fit. While Mayer declines to share specifics, he confirms interest in both in-state and out-of-state opportunities.
“We have brands that travel well,” he says, “and we have the operational backbone to support them.”
Technology and sustainability are also on the roadmap. The company is piloting more digital engagement tools — from loyalty apps to personalized promotions — and looking into solar integration and food waste reduction efforts. “Innovation doesn’t mean abandoning our roots,” Mayer contends. “It means making them stronger.”
Bashas’ proves that honoring its legacy doesn’t mean resisting change; it means evolving with intention, guided by purpose and grounded in people.
As Mayer puts it: “We’re proud of who we are, but we’re even more excited about where we’re going.”
