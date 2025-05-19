Bashas’ Family of Stores Boasts Aisles of Authenticity

The Magic of Masa

Among Bashas’ banners, Food City is perhaps the most dynamic expression of its community-first ethos. Targeting America’s changing demographics – multicultural consumers will outnumber white consumers by 2042 – Food City is more than a grocery store, it’s a cultural entertainment destination. From its authentic tortillerias and bakeries to its restaurant offering scratch-made dishes, and its outdoor dining and entertainment space, the format is rooted in the traditions and tastes of a rapidly growing and diversifying customer base.

During the holidays, massive quantities of tamale masa are prepared on-site, drawing loyal customers who return year after year. In the bakery, bolillos, conchas, pan dulce and guava-filled empanadas are arranged in self-serve displays reminiscent of traditional Mexican markets. And in the deli, which is really more like a restaurant, shoppers can find house-made ceviche, rice, beans, and quesadillas assembled to order. The outdoor patio space has a stage for live music, and freshly prepared meals served tableside. Sometimes, a team member grills whole chickens over hot charcoals outside.

These aren’t just stores, they’re also community gathering places.

“Food City is not about putting a few Hispanic items in an aisle,” Mayer observes. “The whole store reflects the community. It’s immersive. It’s authentic. And our team members take incredible pride in that.”

That pride is palpable among the more than a dozen team members who showed off their beautiful store in February, many of whom have worked at Food City for decades. Some have risen through the ranks from entry-level roles to leadership positions, creating a deep sense of ownership. Team members beam with enthusiasm as they explain the intricacies of tortilla production, pozole preparation or the artistry behind a tres leches cake.

“Not only does Food City embrace and celebrate everything about Hispanic foods and culture by offering culturally relevant products to enrich traditional Latino dishes, but we focus on convenient access to seasonal products and everyday specialties like pan dulce, marinated meats and freshly made tortillas,” Mayer says. “A great example of this access is our seasonal road show during key holiday seasons, like Lent and tamale season, where we set up special areas in our stores that celebrate the important role that food plays during these times of year.”

The decor and merchandising at Food City are designed to reflect cultural celebrations – from Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) to tamale season – making the stores not just shopping destinations, but also sites of cultural affirmation. Food demonstrations, holiday-themed displays and bilingual signage reinforce the connection between the store and the community it serves.

Another important pillar of the Food City value proposition is, well, value. While the format is deeply connected to Latino culture, it also appeals to a diverse segment of value-driven shoppers. With 46 locations across Arizona, Food City serves communities that other retailers have historically underserved.

“Quality and affordability are key components of our business, and we rely on our procurement and quality assurance teams to maintain the highest standards,” Mayer notes. “Food City’s pricing strategy is a critical component of who we are and how we serve. Our focus on value and quality is brought to life through our weekly pricing promotions like Produce Wednesdays, Meat Department Thursdays and our recently launched digital discount program called Mi Club. We rely on our category buyers and our merchandising team to source the best products and the best prices to support our promotions and loyalty offers, ultimately serving our guests.”