Barilla Legume Pastas

Today's health-conscious shoppers are consuming fewer carbohydrates and more lean protein, encouraging brands to develop plant-based alternatives to carb-heavy foods. One new option here is Barilla's line of one-ingredient legume pastas, made with just chickpeas or red lentils and combining the "al dente" texture of traditional pasta with the nutritional benefits of legumes. Gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and rich in plant-based protein and fiber, the shelf-stable pastas include such varieties as Red Lentil Penne, Red Lentil Rotini, Chickpea Rotini and Chickpea Casarecce. They cook on the stove in just seven minutes (nine for softer pasta) and retail for a suggested $2.99 per 8.8-ounce box.