 Skip to main content

Associated Food Stores Now Offers Personalized Email Promotions

Company partners with Birdzi to help independent retailers tailor deals based on each shopper’s purchasing habits
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
AFS Personlization
The AFS Rewards team collaborates with stores to incorporate branding elements such as logos and color schemes into their personalized email promotions.

Associated Food Stores (AFS) has rolled out a new personalized email initiative designed to improve the shopping experience for customers while boosting engagement and sales for its member owners. Powered by Birdzi’s AI and machine learning technology, the program delivers tailored promotions based on each shopper’s purchasing habits. 

By leveraging transaction log data, Birdzi’s system analyzes factors such as purchase frequency, category preferences and basket size to determine which products a customer is most likely to buy. 

“Showing customers the items that matter most to their family is so powerful,” said Jessica Cronin, rewards manager. “We have a great selection of digital coupons and sale items, and personalizing these emails makes them even more impactful.” 

[RELATED: How Hyper-Personalized Offers Can Be Created in Complex Environments]

By presenting customers with highly relevant deals, personalized email marketing encourages additional store visits and larger basket sizes. Unlike traditional advertising efforts that focus on a general selection of featured items, this approach ensures each shopper receives promotions tailored to their unique preferences. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

According to AFS, retailers using the system can compete more effectively with larger grocery chains by offering shopping experiences like those offered by other major industry players. “This puts independent retailers right in line with industry trends, offering customers a ‘Netflix-like’ experience where they see only what matters most to them,” said Cronin. 

Retailers looking to adopt personalized email marketing utilize a 12-week onboarding process, during which AFS helps set up dashboards, email templates and customer data files. 

The AFS Rewards team collaborates with stores to incorporate branding elements, such as logos and color schemes, to help retailers customize the look, feel and messaging of their emails. 

AFS and its member retailers will track key performance metrics to evaluate the impact of personalized email marketing. “We can measure everything from email open rates to actual purchase increases,” Cronin said.  

The data will provide insights into shopper behavior, allowing retailers to refine their marketing strategies and enhance customer loyalty over time. 

“We love the visibility this gives us into shopper groups and how it can increase trips and loyalty,” added Cronin. 

Serving approximately 500 retailers, Salt Lake City-based AFS is a grocery retailer cooperative supplying independently owned supermarkets throughout the western United States. It is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close

Store in Columbia to cease operations as lease expires
PW teaser

Class Action Filed Against Publix Alleges Deceptive Pricing Practices

Florida woman claims self-checkouts inflated product weights, charging shoppers more than expected
Publix

Another Grocer Shutters in Downtown San Francisco

The Market to halt food retail operations on Feb. 28
The Market SF

Albertsons Names Susan Morris Its Next CEO

Exec will succeed Vivek Sankaran following transition period
Susan Morris at Grocery Impact Teaser

BJ’s to Open 1st Club in Texas

Multiple DFW locations are part of plan to add 25-30 new clubs over next 2 years
BJ's
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds