Associated Food Stores Now Offers Personalized Email Promotions

The AFS Rewards team collaborates with stores to incorporate branding elements such as logos and color schemes into their personalized email promotions.

Associated Food Stores (AFS) has rolled out a new personalized email initiative designed to improve the shopping experience for customers while boosting engagement and sales for its member owners. Powered by Birdzi’s AI and machine learning technology, the program delivers tailored promotions based on each shopper’s purchasing habits.

By leveraging transaction log data, Birdzi’s system analyzes factors such as purchase frequency, category preferences and basket size to determine which products a customer is most likely to buy.

“Showing customers the items that matter most to their family is so powerful,” said Jessica Cronin, rewards manager. “We have a great selection of digital coupons and sale items, and personalizing these emails makes them even more impactful.”

By presenting customers with highly relevant deals, personalized email marketing encourages additional store visits and larger basket sizes. Unlike traditional advertising efforts that focus on a general selection of featured items, this approach ensures each shopper receives promotions tailored to their unique preferences.