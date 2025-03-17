Associated Food Stores Now Offers Personalized Email Promotions
According to AFS, retailers using the system can compete more effectively with larger grocery chains by offering shopping experiences like those offered by other major industry players. “This puts independent retailers right in line with industry trends, offering customers a ‘Netflix-like’ experience where they see only what matters most to them,” said Cronin.
Retailers looking to adopt personalized email marketing utilize a 12-week onboarding process, during which AFS helps set up dashboards, email templates and customer data files.
The AFS Rewards team collaborates with stores to incorporate branding elements, such as logos and color schemes, to help retailers customize the look, feel and messaging of their emails.
AFS and its member retailers will track key performance metrics to evaluate the impact of personalized email marketing. “We can measure everything from email open rates to actual purchase increases,” Cronin said.
The data will provide insights into shopper behavior, allowing retailers to refine their marketing strategies and enhance customer loyalty over time.
“We love the visibility this gives us into shopper groups and how it can increase trips and loyalty,” added Cronin.
Serving approximately 500 retailers, Salt Lake City-based AFS is a grocery retailer cooperative supplying independently owned supermarkets throughout the western United States. It is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.