Asian E-grocer Weee! Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Asian e-grocer Weee! is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of transforming how communities experience culture through food.

Founded in 2015 and based in Fremont, Calif., Weee! delivers 100,000 locally sourced and hard-to-find goods from around the globe.

"We started with a dream to make authentic ingredients more accessible," said Larry Liu, founder and CEO of Weee!. "This milestone isn't just about growth — it's about the people, cultures and communities we've connected through shared meals and traditions."

With more than 50 million orders fulfilled, Weee! aims to expand accessibility. This past April, the grocery platform started accepting SNAP/EBT benefits, making it easier for millions of Americans to purchase culturally diverse groceries. To make this possible, the online supermarket teamed up with Forage, a USDA-approved EBT payments processor.

At the start of the year, Weee! appointed former Amazon exec Jeff Wilke as company advisor. His expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, technology and operational excellence is helping Weee! continue to redefine online grocery shopping and food delivery.

Since its inception, Weee! has received more than $800 million in funding from Arena Holdings, Blackstone, DST Global, Goodwater Capital, Greyhound Capital, iFly.vc, Lightspeed Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Tiger Global, VMG and XVC.