 Skip to main content

Amazon Reveals Most Significant Grocery Expansion

Customers in 1,000+ cities and towns now have access to fresh groceries with Same-Day Delivery
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Amazon Grocery
Amazon is making grocery delivery more convenient.

Amazon has announced a major grocery expansion. 

Tens of millions of Prime members in more than 1,000 cities and towns can now shop for fresh groceries with their Same-Day Delivery orders. The company has plans to expand this offering to over 2,300 cities and towns across the United States by year-end. 

This marks one of the most significant grocery expansions for Amazon as the company introduces thousands of perishable food items into its existing logistics network. Customers will have the option to order produce, dairy, meat, seafood, baked goods and frozen foods, alongside items such as everyday household essentials, electronics, fashion, home and garden, and have them delivered together within hours. 

Amazon has been piloting the service in regions including Phoenix, Ariz., Orlando, Fla., and Kansas City, Mo., with these consumers having embraced the convenience. According to the company, many of these shoppers were first-time Amazon grocery customers who now return to shop twice as often with Same-Day Delivery service compared to those who didn’t purchase fresh food. 

“We’re seeing strong customer adoption as 75% of customers who’ve used the service this year are first time shoppers for perishables on Amazon, with 20% of customers who use the service returning multiple times within their first month," commented CEO Andy Jassy during the company’s second-quarter earnings call. 

Now the service is available to customers in cities like Raleigh, N.C., Milwaukee, Wis., Tampa, Fla., Columbus, Ohio, and more. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Amazon is finding success delivering perishables thanks to its specialized temperature-controlled fulfillment network that ensures customers receive fresh grocery items. Every item undergoes a six-point quality check upon arrival and before leaving for delivery. Temperature-sensitive products are delivered in insulated bags that are recyclable in most curbside recycling programs, the same used for Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market deliveries, to ensure items remain at appropriate temperatures.

“We're continuously innovating to make grocery shopping simpler, faster, and more affordable for our customers, especially Prime members," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. "By introducing fresh groceries into our Same-Day Delivery service, we're creating a quick and easy experience for customers. They can order milk alongside electronics; oranges, apples, and potatoes with a mystery novel; and frozen pizza at the same time as tools for their next home improvement project — and check out with one cart and have everything delivered to their doorstep within hours."

For Prime members, Same-Day Delivery is free for orders over $25 in most cities. If an order doesn’t meet the minimum, members can still choose Same-Day Delivery for a $2.99 fee. For customers without a Prime membership, the service is available with a $12.99 fee, regardless of order size.

Amazon generated over $100 billion in gross sales of groceries and household essentials in 2024, not including sales from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds