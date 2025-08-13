Amazon Reveals Most Significant Grocery Expansion
Amazon is finding success delivering perishables thanks to its specialized temperature-controlled fulfillment network that ensures customers receive fresh grocery items. Every item undergoes a six-point quality check upon arrival and before leaving for delivery. Temperature-sensitive products are delivered in insulated bags that are recyclable in most curbside recycling programs, the same used for Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market deliveries, to ensure items remain at appropriate temperatures.
“We're continuously innovating to make grocery shopping simpler, faster, and more affordable for our customers, especially Prime members," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. "By introducing fresh groceries into our Same-Day Delivery service, we're creating a quick and easy experience for customers. They can order milk alongside electronics; oranges, apples, and potatoes with a mystery novel; and frozen pizza at the same time as tools for their next home improvement project — and check out with one cart and have everything delivered to their doorstep within hours."
For Prime members, Same-Day Delivery is free for orders over $25 in most cities. If an order doesn’t meet the minimum, members can still choose Same-Day Delivery for a $2.99 fee. For customers without a Prime membership, the service is available with a $12.99 fee, regardless of order size.
Amazon generated over $100 billion in gross sales of groceries and household essentials in 2024, not including sales from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh.
Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century.