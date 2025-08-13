Amazon Reveals Most Significant Grocery Expansion

Amazon has announced a major grocery expansion.

Tens of millions of Prime members in more than 1,000 cities and towns can now shop for fresh groceries with their Same-Day Delivery orders. The company has plans to expand this offering to over 2,300 cities and towns across the United States by year-end.

This marks one of the most significant grocery expansions for Amazon as the company introduces thousands of perishable food items into its existing logistics network. Customers will have the option to order produce, dairy, meat, seafood, baked goods and frozen foods, alongside items such as everyday household essentials, electronics, fashion, home and garden, and have them delivered together within hours.

Amazon has been piloting the service in regions including Phoenix, Ariz., Orlando, Fla., and Kansas City, Mo., with these consumers having embraced the convenience. According to the company, many of these shoppers were first-time Amazon grocery customers who now return to shop twice as often with Same-Day Delivery service compared to those who didn’t purchase fresh food.

“We’re seeing strong customer adoption as 75% of customers who’ve used the service this year are first time shoppers for perishables on Amazon, with 20% of customers who use the service returning multiple times within their first month," commented CEO Andy Jassy during the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

Now the service is available to customers in cities like Raleigh, N.C., Milwaukee, Wis., Tampa, Fla., Columbus, Ohio, and more.