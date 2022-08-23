Alltown Fresh Partners With Mable on Wholesale Distribution of Local Specialty Foods

Fresh convenience market Alltown Fresh is helping provide customers with locally sourced healthy food in a convenience format by partnering with Mable, an online wholesale platform for grocery. The partnership enables wholesale distribution of local specialty foods to Alltown Fresh’s 12 store locations in the Northeast.

The Alltown Fresh and Mable partnership helps revolutionize the consumer convenience store experience by prioritizing local, healthier brands over traditional CPG brands that have historically dominated the space. Founded by a grocer, Mable gives retailers a flexible, easy way to buy direct, support a diverse group of brands, and put better-for-you brands on shelves.

[Read more: "Groundbreaking HBW Products Meet Emerging Consumer Needs"]

"We're thrilled to see Alltown Fresh creating a path for customers to interact with local, emerging and better-for-you products in their day to day lives. Convenience store formats have lagged consumer demand for locally sourced, healthy foods. When we make it easy for customers to support local and emerging businesses, the entire supply chain wins," said Arik Keller, CEO and founder of Mable.

Mable's offering of 3,000-plus local brands makes it easy for Alltown Fresh to support its communities and manage wholesale buying from local artisanal vendors on a single platform.

Category managers at Alltown Fresh can now source new products through Mable's app and online interface, and through recommendations from Mable's in-house wholesale experts. They also benefit from Mable's streamlined invoicing process and mobile reordering technology, saving time and money. Mable's drop-shipping model allows brands to ship inventory directly to all Alltown Fresh store locations, allowing for greater flexibility for both buyers and brands.

"We are really excited about this partnership!" said Joshua Smith, VP at Waltham, Mass.-based Alltown Fresh. "Mable is such an amazing innovation giving small manufacturers access to broader distribution. Mable will help support Alltown Fresh's mission to get behind and promote local and regional products and enable us to deliver new tastes and experiences to our guests."

On Aug. 18, Alltown Fresh opened its newest store in Hopkinton, Mass. This follows the June 8 grand opening of its store in Nashua, N.H., the second for the city and the third for the state.

Founded on the belief that consumers shouldn't have to sacrifice healthy, fresh food for convenience, Alltown Fresh is a new kind of chef-driven convenience market featuring locally sourced goods and ingredients, made-to-order sandwiches and more.