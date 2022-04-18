04/18/2022
Sponsored Content
All-Scratch! Technology and the Sustainability Connection
Progressive Grocer asked Chad Willis to explain the Plus Brand commitment to creating not only sustainable products but also a more sustainable world
To sum it all up: We take a “MORE THAN” approach to business, which means going the extra mile whenever possible to encompass a holistic approach to better living. The word ‘Plus’ in Plus Brand embodies that “MORE THAN” concept. Healthy living is about more than nutrition alone, more than exercise and movement alone, more than any product, plan or technology alone. We call it #THEPLUSYOUNEED — and it extends to sustainability, too.
1Confusion: A Leading Cause of Waste, a white paper from Plus Brands
2What’s On That Surface, a white paper from Plus Brands