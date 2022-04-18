All-Scratch! Technology and the Sustainability Connection

“The key to our future lies in one word: Sustainability — and that is at the center of everything we do.”

With that, Plus Brand’s founder and CEO Chad Willis sums up the company’s approach to producing products in the healthy living and beverage space — an approach he and co-founder Adam Gauer employed when they developed the All-Scratch! TechnologyTM that is integrated into every bottle of the company’s Agua PLUS premium alkaline water.

Progressive Grocer asked Willis to describe the technology, and to explain how it illustrates the Plus Brand commitment to creating not only sustainable products but also a more sustainable world.

Progressive Grocer: First, tell us a bit about All-Scratch! TechnologyTM — what problem were you trying to solve when you came up with the idea?

Chad Willis: When groups of friends and family gather, they’re eating and drinking and not paying much attention to where they put their bottle of water after they’ve taken the first few sips. That makes it very easy to grab someone else’s drink, which creates two problems: it increases the chances of cross-contamination, and often leads to creating additional, unnecessary waste.

We call it bottle confusion. Our goal with All-Scratch! TechnologyTM was to eliminate that confusion.

It’s really pretty simple: Drinkers grab the bottle; turn it to the scratch area; and add a name, initials, or any mark or picture that clearly identifies the bottle’s rightful owner.

Like magic, bottle confusion is gone!