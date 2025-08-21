 Skip to main content

ALDI Takes Manhattan

New store near Times Square to be unveiled sometime next year
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
The Ellery
The ALDI in the heart of Manhattan will have a smaller footprint than most of the retailer's stores, due to its space within a mixed-use building in a high-density part of the city.

Big news for the Big Apple: ALDI U.S. is working on its first location in Central Manhattan. Slated to open in 2026, the store will be located within a luxury residential building called The Ellery.

The 25,000-square-foot outpost at the edge of the bustling Times Square area is smaller than most ALDI stores, given the site, but will be considered a flagship store for fast-growing ALDI U.S. 

“Opening our first store in the heart of Manhattan will be a significant milestone for ALDI as we continue to expand access to affordable, quality groceries in the most in-demand locations across the country,” said Chris Daniels, regional VP at ALDI. “This location will allow us to provide New Yorkers with a simpler, quicker, and more enjoyable shopping experience with great products at the lowest prices, every day.”

Project partners agree that the store in one of the busiest parts of New York City will be a draw. 

“ALDI is an ideal neighborhood partner, offering the West Side a much-needed grocery store that will resonate with our residents and the community,” said George Tsapelas, SVP at the developer, Taconic Partners.

Shoppers will browse a thoughtfully curated assortment of products for a quick, easy shopping experience for both nearby residents and city visitors. ALDI is also touting its low prices in a typically-expensive part of that metro area.

The store on 42nd St. will be ALDI’s second location in Manhattan. The grocer operates one store in East Harlem and serves customers in other boroughs, including Queens, Brooklyn and The Bronx.

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,500 stores in 39 states. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

