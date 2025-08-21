ALDI Takes Manhattan
New store near Times Square to be unveiled sometime next year
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Shoppers will browse a thoughtfully curated assortment of products for a quick, easy shopping experience for both nearby residents and city visitors. ALDI is also touting its low prices in a typically-expensive part of that metro area.
The store on 42nd St. will be ALDI’s second location in Manhattan. The grocer operates one store in East Harlem and serves customers in other boroughs, including Queens, Brooklyn and The Bronx.
Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,500 stores in 39 states. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.