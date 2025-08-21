ALDI Takes Manhattan

The ALDI in the heart of Manhattan will have a smaller footprint than most of the retailer's stores, due to its space within a mixed-use building in a high-density part of the city.

Big news for the Big Apple: ALDI U.S. is working on its first location in Central Manhattan. Slated to open in 2026, the store will be located within a luxury residential building called The Ellery.

The 25,000-square-foot outpost at the edge of the bustling Times Square area is smaller than most ALDI stores, given the site, but will be considered a flagship store for fast-growing ALDI U.S.

“Opening our first store in the heart of Manhattan will be a significant milestone for ALDI as we continue to expand access to affordable, quality groceries in the most in-demand locations across the country,” said Chris Daniels, regional VP at ALDI. “This location will allow us to provide New Yorkers with a simpler, quicker, and more enjoyable shopping experience with great products at the lowest prices, every day.”

Project partners agree that the store in one of the busiest parts of New York City will be a draw.

“ALDI is an ideal neighborhood partner, offering the West Side a much-needed grocery store that will resonate with our residents and the community,” said George Tsapelas, SVP at the developer, Taconic Partners.