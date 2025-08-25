ALDI Creates the Ultimate Fan Club
ALDI is more popular than ever as today’s shoppers search for products that offer value. A new report from Placer.ai revealed that ALDI is among three grocers, each with a focus on selling private label products, that have outpaced the broader grocery segment’s first-half store visits. ALDI saw year-over-year visits increase 7.1%.
The continued growth in store visits at ALDI comes as the grocer moves closer to its target of 800 new stores by 2028, with plans to add more than 225 stores this year alone.
Upcoming openings include:
Aug. 28
- 8775 Old Kings Road, Jacksonville, Fla.
- 535 Whittington Drive, Madisonville, Ky.
- 147 Ronkonkoma Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y.
Sept. 4
- 13016 Race Track Road, Tampa, Fla.
- 9609 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, N.C.
The discount grocer also recently revealed that it's working on its first location in central Manhattan. Slated to open in 2026, the New York City store will be located within a luxury residential building called The Ellery.
Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,500 stores in 39 states. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.