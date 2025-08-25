 Skip to main content

ALDI Creates the Ultimate Fan Club

Grocer provides most loyal customers opportunity to win free groceries for a year, custom merch and more
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
ALDI Quarter Club
ALDI Quarter Club members will receive various prizes.

Loyalty for ALDI runs deep. To celebrate and thank its most loyal customers, ALDI U.S. is in search of its biggest fans to induct into the first-ever ALDI Quarter Club: an exclusive group of 25 super-fans. 

Starting Aug. 25 through Aug. 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET at ALDIQuarterClub.com, ALDI fans are invited for a chance to join the Quarter Club by answering: “What is the boldest move you've made in the name of ALDI that sets you apart as a Super Fan?” 

Entries must be 200 words or fewer and include up to two photos to help bring the fandom to life. 

Once inducted, ALDI Quarter Club members will receive such prizes as: 

  • One year’s worth of free groceries for an individual
  • An exclusive invitation to a members-only event in the grocer’s hometown
  • A custom varsity-style Quarter Club jacket, among other merch
  • A chance to be featured on the ALDI social media channels 

This exclusive club is a nod to the iconic quarter that unlocks every ALDI cart. That same cart system is one of the many ways the low-price grocer helps shoppers save money year-round – up to 36% on an average grocery trip, according to its “Price Leadership Report.” 

“Our fans are a key part in fueling ALDI growth – and they’re a huge, special part of the ALDI story. Their passion goes well beyond grocery shopping, it's a way of life,” said Dave Rinaldo, COO at ALDI U.S. “We've earned their dedication by providing the best value, award-winning products and the most efficient shopping experience, and they have embraced it all. The ALDI Quarter Club is our way of honoring that loyalty and deepening our connection with those who have helped shape ALDI into what it is today.”

ALDI is more popular than ever as today’s shoppers search for products that offer value. A new report from Placer.ai revealed that ALDI is among three grocers, each with a focus on selling private label products, that have outpaced the broader grocery segment’s first-half store visits. ALDI saw year-over-year visits increase 7.1%.

The continued growth in store visits at ALDI comes as the grocer moves closer to its target of 800 new stores by 2028, with plans to add more than 225 stores this year alone. 

Upcoming openings include:

Aug. 28 

  • 8775 Old Kings Road, Jacksonville, Fla.
  • 535 Whittington Drive, Madisonville, Ky.
  • 147 Ronkonkoma Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y.

Sept. 4 

  • 13016 Race Track Road, Tampa, Fla.
  • 9609 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, N.C.

The discount grocer also recently revealed that it's working on its first location in central Manhattan. Slated to open in 2026, the New York City store will be located within a luxury residential building called The Ellery.

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,500 stores in 39 states. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

