ALDI Creates the Ultimate Fan Club

Loyalty for ALDI runs deep. To celebrate and thank its most loyal customers, ALDI U.S. is in search of its biggest fans to induct into the first-ever ALDI Quarter Club: an exclusive group of 25 super-fans.

Starting Aug. 25 through Aug. 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET at ALDIQuarterClub.com, ALDI fans are invited for a chance to join the Quarter Club by answering: “What is the boldest move you've made in the name of ALDI that sets you apart as a Super Fan?”

Entries must be 200 words or fewer and include up to two photos to help bring the fandom to life.

Once inducted, ALDI Quarter Club members will receive such prizes as:

One year’s worth of free groceries for an individual

An exclusive invitation to a members-only event in the grocer’s hometown

A custom varsity-style Quarter Club jacket, among other merch

A chance to be featured on the ALDI social media channels

This exclusive club is a nod to the iconic quarter that unlocks every ALDI cart. That same cart system is one of the many ways the low-price grocer helps shoppers save money year-round – up to 36% on an average grocery trip, according to its “Price Leadership Report.”

“Our fans are a key part in fueling ALDI growth – and they’re a huge, special part of the ALDI story. Their passion goes well beyond grocery shopping, it's a way of life,” said Dave Rinaldo, COO at ALDI U.S. “We've earned their dedication by providing the best value, award-winning products and the most efficient shopping experience, and they have embraced it all. The ALDI Quarter Club is our way of honoring that loyalty and deepening our connection with those who have helped shape ALDI into what it is today.”